Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 81. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 76. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 72. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 70. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 61. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 60. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 56. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 55. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 55. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 52. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Latin pop singer Thalia is 50. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 47. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 46. Actor Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”) is 45. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 41. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 41. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 36. Singer-actor Cassie is 35. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 33. Actor Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 33. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 30. Actor Keke Palmer (“Akeelah and the Bee”) is 28.
Aug. 27: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 84. Actor Tommy Sands is 84. Actor Tuesday Weld is 78. Actor G.W. Bailey (“MASH,” ″The Closer”) is 77. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 76. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 72. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 69. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 68. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” ″The Big Lebowski”) is 68. Actor Diana Scarwid is 66. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 65. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 60. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 59. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 56. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 54. Country singer Colt Ford is 52. Actor Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 51. Rapper Mase is 46. Actor Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 45. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes To Jail”) is 45. Actor Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 43. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” ″Big Love”) is 42. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 42. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 42. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 40. Actor Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 40. Actor Amanda Fuller (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Singer Mario is 35. Actor Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 33. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 27. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 18.
Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 86. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 83. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 81. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 78. Actor Barbara Bach is 75. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 74. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 70. Actor Daniel Stern is 64. Actor Emma Samms is 61. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 60. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 56. Country singer Shania Twain is 56. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 53. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 52. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 52. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ″Angel”) is 48. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 43. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 41. Country singer Jake Owen is 40. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 39. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 39. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 35. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 35. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 33. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 32. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 31. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 30. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 30. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 18. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 16.
Aug. 29: Actor Betty Lynn (“The Andy Griffith Show”) is 95. Movie director William Friedkin is 86. Actor Elliott Gould is 83. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 69. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 65. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 62. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 53. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 51. Actor Carla Gugino is 50. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 46. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 44. Actor Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 42. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Jennifer Landon (“As the World Turns”) is 38. Actor Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 34. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 32. Singer Liam Payne who got his start in One Direction is 28.
Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 82. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 80. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 79. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 73. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 68. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 64. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 58. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 55. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 50. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 50. Actor Cameron Diaz is 49. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 48. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 47. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 44. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 44. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 43. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 36. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic At The Disco) is 35. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 34.
Aug. 31: Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 82. Singer Van Morrison is 76. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 76. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 73. Actor Richard Gere is 72. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester By The Sea”) is 72. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 64. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 64. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 62. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 58. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 56. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 52. Singer Deborah Gibson is 51. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 51. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 51. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 49. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 44.
Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 93. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 82. Actor Don Stroud is 78. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 77. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 75. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 71. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 60. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 51. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 50. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 50. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 46. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 45. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 40. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 39. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 37. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 31.
