Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 25: Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 77. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 72. Actor John Savage is 72. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 72. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 70. Musician Elvis Costello is 67. Director Tim Burton is 63. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 63. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 61. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 60. Actor Joanne Whalley is 60. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 59. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 55. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 55. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 54. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 53. TV chef Rachael Ray is 53. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” “True Blood”) is 45. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 44. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 43. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 40. Actor Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) is 34.