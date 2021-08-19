Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 19: Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 73. Actor John Stamos is 58. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 56. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 56. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 55. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 54. Country singer Clay Walker is 52. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 52. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 37. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 32.
Aug. 20: Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 73. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 73. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 67. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 51. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 51. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 50. Actor Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) is 47. Actor Meghan Ory (“One Upon a Time”) is 39. Actor Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) is 38. Actor Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 29.
Aug. 21: Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 69. Actor Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) is 65. Actor Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 59. Actor Alicia Witt (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Cybill”) is 46. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (“The Blacklist”) is 42. TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 38. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 33. Actor Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville,” “Heroes”) is 32.
Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 86. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 76. Country singer Mila Mason is 58. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 51. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 48. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 43.
Aug. 23: Actor Barbara Eden is 90. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 60. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 52. Actor Jay Mohr is 51. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” “The Phantom Menace”) is 47. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 45. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 43. Actor Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 40. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 35. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 33.
Aug. 24: Actor Ann Archer is 74. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 72. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 66. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” “Mad Men”) is 60. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 59. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 58. Actor Marlee Matlin is 56. Newsman David Gregory is 51. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SHeDAISY is 51. Director Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) is 49. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 48. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 48. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 45. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “A Cinderella Story”) is 40. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 38. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 33.
Aug. 25: Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 77. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 72. Actor John Savage is 72. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 72. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 70. Musician Elvis Costello is 67. Director Tim Burton is 63. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 63. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 61. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 60. Actor Joanne Whalley is 60. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 59. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 55. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 55. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 54. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 53. TV chef Rachael Ray is 53. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” “True Blood”) is 45. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 44. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 43. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 40. Actor Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) is 34.
