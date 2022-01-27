Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” “Babe”) is 82. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 78. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 76. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 74. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 67. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 67. Actor Mimi Rogers is 66. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 64. TV host Keith Olbermann is 63. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 61. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 61. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 59. Actor Bridget Fonda is 58. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 57. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 54. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 54. Rapper Tricky is 54. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 53. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 53. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 50. Country singer Kevin Denney is 44. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 36. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 26.
Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 87. Actor Alan Alda is 86. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 80. Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 77. Actor Barbi Benton is 72. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 63. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 63. Singer Sam Phillips is 60. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 59. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 57. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 55. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 54. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 54. Rapper Rakim is 54. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 53. Humorist Mo Rocca is 53. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 52. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 51. Singer Monifah is 50. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 50. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 49. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 47. Rapper Rick Ross is 45. Singer Joey Fatone of ’N Sync is 45. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 43. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 43. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 42. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 42. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 41. Rapper J. Cole is 37. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 34. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 24.
Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 82. Actor Tom Selleck is 77. Singer Bettye LaVette is 76. Actor Marc Singer is 74. Actor Ann Jillian is 72. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 69. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 68. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 66. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” “Northern Exposure”) is 65. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 64. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 63. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 61. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 61. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 58. Director-actor Ed Burns is 54. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Heather Graham is 52. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” “ER”) is 47. Actor Sara Gilbert is 47. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 47. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 45. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 45. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 43. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 43. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 42. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 41. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 40. Country singer Eric Paslay is 39.
Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 92. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 85. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 85. Country singer Norma Jean is 84. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 73. Musician Phil Collins is 71. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 71. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 66. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 64. Singer Jody Watley is 63. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 56. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 50. Actor Christian Bale is 48. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 48. Actor Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 48. Singer Josh Kelley is 42. Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 85. Actor Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files”) is 82. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 78. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) is 75. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” “A Different World”) is 75. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 71. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 66. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (“Without a Trace,” “Murder One”) is 63. Actor Kelly Lynch is 63. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 61. Actor Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” “In The House”) is 57. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 56. Actor Minnie Driver is 52. Actor Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” “Ally McBeal”) is 49. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Actor Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Ray”) is 45. Singer Justin Timberlake is 41. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 37. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 35. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 35. Actor Joel Courtney (“Super 8,” “The Kissing Booth”) is 26.
Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 85. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 83. TV personality Joy Philbin is 81. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 72. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 71. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (“Lost in Space”) is 68. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 66. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 58. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 57. Singer Lisa Marie Presley is 54. Comedian Pauly Shore is 54. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 53. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 53. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 53. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” “Six Feet Under”) is 51. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 47. Musician Jason Isbell is 43. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 39. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” “Laguna Beach”) is 36. Actor-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 35. Singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 28.
Feb. 2: Comedian Tom Smothers is 85. Singer Graham Nash is 80. Actor Bo Hopkins (film’s “American Graffiti,” TV’s “Dynasty”) is 78. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 76. TV chef Ina Garten (“Barefoot Contessa”) is 74. Actor Jack McGee (“The McCarthys”) is 73. Actor Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 73. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 73. Model Christie Brinkley is 68. Actor Michael Talbott (“Miami Vice”) is 67. Actor Kim Zimmer (“Guiding Light”) is 67. Actor Michael T. Weiss (“The Pretender”) is 60. Comedian Adam Ferrara (“Rescue Me”) is 56. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 56. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt (“Kissing Jessica Stein”) is 52. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 50. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 49. Actor Lori Beth Denberg (“The Steve Harvey Show”) is 46. Steel guitarist Jesse Siebenberg of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 46. Singer Shakira is 45. Actor Rich Sommer (“Mad Men” Film: “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 44. Actor Zosia Mamet (“Girls”) is 34.
— The Associated Press