Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 82. Actor Tom Selleck is 77. Singer Bettye LaVette is 76. Actor Marc Singer is 74. Actor Ann Jillian is 72. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 69. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 68. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 66. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” “Northern Exposure”) is 65. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 64. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 63. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 61. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 61. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 58. Director-actor Ed Burns is 54. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Heather Graham is 52. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” “ER”) is 47. Actor Sara Gilbert is 47. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 47. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 45. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 45. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 43. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 43. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 42. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 41. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 40. Country singer Eric Paslay is 39.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 92. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 85. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 85. Country singer Norma Jean is 84. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 73. Musician Phil Collins is 71. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 71. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 66. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 64. Singer Jody Watley is 63. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 56. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 50. Actor Christian Bale is 48. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 48. Actor Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 48. Singer Josh Kelley is 42. Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 85. Actor Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files”) is 82. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 78. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) is 75. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” “A Different World”) is 75. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 71. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 66. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (“Without a Trace,” “Murder One”) is 63. Actor Kelly Lynch is 63. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 61. Actor Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” “In The House”) is 57. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 56. Actor Minnie Driver is 52. Actor Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” “Ally McBeal”) is 49. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Actor Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Ray”) is 45. Singer Justin Timberlake is 41. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 37. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 35. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 35. Actor Joel Courtney (“Super 8,” “The Kissing Booth”) is 26.