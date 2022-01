Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 87. Actor Scott Glenn is 83. Singer Jean Knight is 79. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” “The Sopranos”) is 75. Actor David Strathairn is 73. Musician Lucinda Williams is 69. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 64. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 64. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 63. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 59. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 59. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 58. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 55. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 52. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 49. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 46. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” “Less Than Perfect”) is 44. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 41. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 39.