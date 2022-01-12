Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 13: Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 84. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 79. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 68. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 67. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 62. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” “Seinfeld”) is 61. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 61. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” “Two Guys and a Girl”) is 55. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 54. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 52. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice ”) is 52. Actor Orlando Bloom is 45. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 41. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 32.
Jan. 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 84. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” “The Practice”) is 79. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74. Actor Carl Weathers is 74. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 59. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 58. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 58. Rapper Slick Rick is 57. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 55. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 55. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 55. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54. Actor Jason Bateman is 53. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 53.
Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 84. Actor Andrea Martin is 75. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 57. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 57. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Actor-director Regina King is 51. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 46. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” “CSI: New York”) is 44. Rapper Pitbull is 41. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 37. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” “Once Upon a Time”) is 36. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34. Actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” “The Descendants”) is 26.
Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 88. Singer Barbara Lynn is 80. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 79. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 78. Country singer Jim Stafford is 78. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 75. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 74. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 72. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 63. Singer Sade is 63. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 63. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 60. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 54. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 51. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 50. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 49. Supermodel Kate Moss is 49. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Hamilton”) is 43. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 42. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 41. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 37.
Jan. 17: Actor James Earl Jones is 91. Talk show host Maury Povich is 83. Singer Chris Montez is 80. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 77. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 75. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 74. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 69. Singer Steve Earle is 67. Singer Paul Young is 66. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 65. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 63. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” “Mystic River,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 61. Actor Jim Carrey is 60. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” “True Blood”) is 60. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” “Sports Night”) is 56. Singer Shabba Ranks is 56. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 53. Musician Kid Rock is 51. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” “Six Feet Under”) is 47. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 42. Singer Ray J is 41. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 40. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 39. DJ Calvin Harris is 38. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” “Entourage”) is 34. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 33. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 25.
Jan. 18: Actor-director Kevin Costner is 67. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 66. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 62. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 60. Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” “Law and Order”) is 53. Rapper DJ Quik is 52. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 51. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 48. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 46. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 42.
Jan. 19: Actor Tippi Hedren is 92. Journalist Robert MacNeil is 91. Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night,” “Superman II and III”) is 90. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 80. Actor Shelley Fabares is 78. Country singer Dolly Parton is 76. TV chef Paula Deen is 75. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 71. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 70. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 69. Actor Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Married... With Children”) is 68. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 67. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 65. Actor Paul McCrane (“ER”) is 61. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 54. Singer Trey Lorenz is 53. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” “Scary Movie”) is 51. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 51. Actor Drea de Matteo (“Joey,” “The Sopranos”) is 50.
— The Associated Press
