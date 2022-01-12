Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 17: Actor James Earl Jones is 91. Talk show host Maury Povich is 83. Singer Chris Montez is 80. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 77. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 75. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 74. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 69. Singer Steve Earle is 67. Singer Paul Young is 66. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 65. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 63. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” “Mystic River,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 61. Actor Jim Carrey is 60. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” “True Blood”) is 60. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” “Sports Night”) is 56. Singer Shabba Ranks is 56. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 53. Musician Kid Rock is 51. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” “Six Feet Under”) is 47. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 42. Singer Ray J is 41. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 40. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 39. DJ Calvin Harris is 38. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” “Entourage”) is 34. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 33. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 25.