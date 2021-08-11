Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 12: Actor Jennifer Warren is 80. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 72. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009’s “Star Trek,” “Thirteen Days”) is 65. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 58. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” “Deadwood”) is 54. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 50. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” “Community”) is 50. Actor Casey Affleck is 46. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 41. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 30. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 29. Actor Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 28.
Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” “Murder One”) is 77. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 62. Actor Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is 39. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 37. Singer James Morrison is 37. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 22.
Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 83. Singer David Crosby is 80. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 76. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 74. Actor Halle Berry is 55. Actor Mila Kunis is 38. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 38.
Aug. 15: Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” “Cory in the House”) is 63. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 54. Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 53. Actor Ben Affleck 49. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 32. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 32. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 31.
Aug. 16: TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 68. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” The Terminator”) is 67. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 66. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 64. Actor Angela Bassett is 63. Singer Madonna is 63. Actor Timothy Hutton is 61. Actor Steve Carell is 59. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 49. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 46. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 41. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 39. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 34. Rapper Young Thug is 30. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 28. Singer Greyson Chance is 24.
Aug. 17: “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 72. Actor Sean Penn is 61. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 52. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (“Fashion Police,” “E! News”) is 47. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 35. Actor Brady Corbet (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 33.
Aug. 18: Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 69. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 66. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 64. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 63. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 60. Actor Adam Storke (“Mystic Pizza”) is 59. Actor Craig Bierko (“Sex and the City,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 57. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 53. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 52. Actor Christian Slater is 52. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Actor Edward Norton is 52. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51. Actor Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Comedian Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 42. Actor Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) is 27. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”) is 26.