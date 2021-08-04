Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 79. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 77. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 77. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 69. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 66. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 63. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” “The X-Files”) is 61. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 60. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”) is 58. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 58. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 56. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 55. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” “All My Children”) is 50. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 49. Actor Charlize Theron is 46. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 45. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” “Smallville”) is 42. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 25.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 91. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 84. Actor Connie Stevens is 83. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 82. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 74. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 72. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 68. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 68. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 64. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 63. News anchor Deborah Norville is 63. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 60. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 60. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 59. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 48. Country singer Mark Wills is 48. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 46. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 45. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 45. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 45. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 44. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 44. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” “Moesha”) is 43. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 41. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like A Man”) is 40. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 40. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Actor Ken Baumann (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 24. Singer Shawn Mendes is 23. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 20.