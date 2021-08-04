Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 76. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life To Live”) is 75. Singer Rick Derringer is 74. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 71. Singer Samantha Sang is 70. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 66. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 62. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 60. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 58. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 55. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 55. Country singer Terri Clark is 53. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 50. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 46. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 43. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 17. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 13.
Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 97. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 81. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 78. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 70. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 69. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 63. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 61. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 59. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 57. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 56. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 51. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” “Alias”) is 50. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 49. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 49. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” “The Departed”) is 48. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “Punky Brewster”) is 45. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 40. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 40. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 37.
Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 79. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 77. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 77. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 69. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 66. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 63. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” “The X-Files”) is 61. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 60. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”) is 58. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 58. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 56. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 55. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” “All My Children”) is 50. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 49. Actor Charlize Theron is 46. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 45. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” “Smallville”) is 42. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 25.
Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 91. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 84. Actor Connie Stevens is 83. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 82. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 74. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 72. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 68. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 68. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 64. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 63. News anchor Deborah Norville is 63. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 60. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 60. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 59. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 48. Country singer Mark Wills is 48. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 46. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 45. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 45. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 45. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 44. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 44. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” “Moesha”) is 43. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 41. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like A Man”) is 40. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 40. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Actor Ken Baumann (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 24. Singer Shawn Mendes is 23. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 20.
Aug. 9: Actor Cynthia Harris (“Mad About You,” “L.A. Law”) is 87. Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 79. Comedian David Steinberg is 79. Actor Sam Elliott is 77. Singer Barbara Mason is 74. Actor Melanie Griffith is 64. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married...With Children”) is 63. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 62. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 57. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 55. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 53. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” “The Hulk”) is 53. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 51. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” “Reno 911!”) is 51. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 51. Rapper Mack 10 is 50. Singer Juanes is 49. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” “All My Children”) is 49. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 48. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 46. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 45. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 38. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Twilight”) is 36.
Aug. 10: Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 78. Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 75. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 74. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 72. Singer Patti Austin is 71. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 62. Actor Antonio Banderas is 61. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 60. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 58. Singer Neneh Cherry is 57. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 57. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 54. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 53. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 50. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is 49. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 48. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 47. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” “Reba”) is 42. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 42. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 41. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 41. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” “90210”) is 37 Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 34. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 31. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 10.
Aug. 11: Actor-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 96. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 78. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 78. Country singer John Conlee is 75. Singer Eric Carmen is 72. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 68. Singer Joe Jackson is 67. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “The Help”) is 56. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” “NewsRadio”) is 54. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 53. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 53. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 53. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 53. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 51. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 48. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 45. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 45. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 42. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 41. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” “The Avengers”) is 38. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 37. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 36. Rapper Asher Roth is 36. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By The Dozen,” “Camp Rock”) is 28.
