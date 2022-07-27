Celebrity birthdays

July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman (“The Grapes of Wrath”) is 91. Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 77. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 76. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 73. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 68. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 65. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 61. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 59. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” “Full House”) is 58. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 57. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” “Saved by the Bell”) is 50. Singer Afroman is 48. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 47. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 46. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 38. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 37. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 37. Rapper Soulja Boy is 32.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” “Emergency!”) is 89. Actor David Warner (“Titanic”) is 81. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 80. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 76. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” “Goodfellas”) is 72. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 69. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 69. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 69. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 69. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 59. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 57. Country singer Martina McBride is 56. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 55. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 53. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 50. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 50. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 49. Actor Stephen Dorff is 49. Country singer James Otto is 49. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 48. Musician Danger Mouse is 45. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 42. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 39. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and the Restless”) is 29.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 86. Singer Paul Anka is 81. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 77. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 75. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” “Godzilla”) is 74. Actor Ken Olin is 68. Actor Delta Burke is 66. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 64. Country singer Neal McCoy is 64. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 61. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 59. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 59. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 58. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 54. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 53. Director Christopher Nolan (“Memento,” “Insomnia”) is 52. Actor Tom Green is 51. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 51. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 51. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Actor Hilary Swank is 48. Actor Jaime Pressly (“Mom,” “My Name Is Earl”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 42. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 42. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“Chuck,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 40. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 40. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 38. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo”) is 23.

July 31: Actor Don Murray is 93. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 91. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 83. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific”) is 83. Singer Lobo is 79. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 78. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 77. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 72. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 71. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 70. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 70. Actor James Read (“Legally Blonde”) is 69. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” “Aliens”) is 66. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 65. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 64. Actor Wesley Snipes is 60. Country singer Chad Brock is 59. Musician Fatboy Slim is 59. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 58. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 57. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 56. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” “The Wire”) is 56. Actor Loren Dean (“Space Cowboys”) is 53. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”) is 47. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved by the Bell”) is 45. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 43. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 28. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 24.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 91. Blues musician Robert Cray is 69. Singer Michael Penn is 64. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 63. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 62. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 62. Rapper Coolio is 59. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 58. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 57. Country singer George Ducas is 56. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 54. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 52. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 49. Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is 43. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 41. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” “Get a Life”) is 41. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007’s “Hairspray”) is 36. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 33.

Aug. 2: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 85. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 79. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 77. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 72. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 69. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 67. Singer Mojo Nixon is 65. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Actor Apollonia is 63. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 60. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 58. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 52. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 46. Actor Edward Furlong is 45. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 41. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 37. Singer Charli XCX is 30. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 30.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 96. Actor Martin Sheen is 82. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 81. Movie director John Landis is 72. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 72. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 71. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 68. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 63. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 61. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 61. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 59. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 59. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Soul Food”) is 59. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 56. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 52. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 51. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 50. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like a Man,” “Barbershop”) is 49. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 43. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 39. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 37. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon a Time”) is 37. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 37. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 34.

— The Associated Press