Celebrity birthdays

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 94. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 76. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 62. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 62. Actor Jane Lynch is 62. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” “Party of Five”) is 56. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 47. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 83. Singer Millie Jackson is 78. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 66. Actor Shari Headley is 59. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 49. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 45. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 41. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210”) is 33. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 14.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 83. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 74. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 65. Actor Phoebe Cates is 59. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 57. Actor Will Ferrell is 55. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 51. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 35. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 32. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 28. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 26.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 87. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 73. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 62. Singer Regina Belle is 59. Actor Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 54. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 53. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8”) is 53. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 51. Rapper Sole’ is 49. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” “The Help”) is 43. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 37. Actor Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 30.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls”) is 84. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 73. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 68. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 58. Actor Vin Diesel is 55. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 47. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 44. Actor Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) is 41. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 40. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico”) is 40. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 37.

July 19: Actor Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 96. Singer Vikki Carr is 82. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law and Order”) is 77. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” “Burke’s Law”) is 66. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 59. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 46. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 42. Actor Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 40. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville,” “Empire”) is 38. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 36. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Even Stevens”) is 32.

July 20: Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 79. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 66. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 58. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 56. Actor Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is 53. Singer Vitamin C is 53. Actor Sandra Oh is 51. Actor Omar Epps is 49. Actor Simon Rex is 48. Actor Judy Greer (“The Village,” “Arrested Development”) is 47. Singer Elliott Yamin (“American Idol”) is 44. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 42. Actor Percy Daggs the Third (“Veronica Mars”) is 40. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 37. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 34. Actor Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 26.