Celebrity birthdays

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 95. Drummer Ringo Starr is 82. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 76. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 75. Country singer Linda Williams is 75. Actor Shelley Duvall is 73. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 71. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 63. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 60. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 59. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 56. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 56. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 54. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 54. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 53. Actor Robin Weigert (“Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 53. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 50. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 49. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 46. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 46. Rapper Cassidy is 40. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 38. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 29. July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 87. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 78. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 78. Actor Kim Darby is 75. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 74. Children’s singer Raffi is 74. Actor Anjelica Huston is 71. Actor Kevin Bacon is 64. Country singer Toby Keith is 61. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 61. Singer Joan Osborne is 60. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 59. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 55. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 54. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” “Dark Angel”) is 54. Singer Beck is 52. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 52. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 49. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 47. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 45. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 41. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” “One Tree Hill”) is 40. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 37. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 24. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 24.

July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 95. Actor Richard Roundtree is 80. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 77. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 70. Country singer David Ball is 69. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 68. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 68. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 63. Singer Courtney Love is 58. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 57. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 57. Actor Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 56. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” “Party of Five”) is 51. Musician Jack White is 47. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 47. Actor Fred Savage is 46. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 46. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 44. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 42. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 36. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 31. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 27.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” “Peyton Place”) is 95. Singer Mavis Staples is 83. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 82. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 81. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 79. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 75. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 73. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 68. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 64. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 64. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 62. Country singer Ken Mellons is 57. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 57. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” “Half & Half”) is 57. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 53. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 52. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 50. Singer Imelda May is 48. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” “Cecil B. DeMented”) is 46. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 45. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 45. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 42. Singer Jessica Simpson is 42. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 41. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 38. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 31. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 29.

July 11: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 75. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 73. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 72. Actor Stephen Lang is 70. Actor Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 69. Actor Sela Ward is 66. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 65. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 64. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 64. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 63. Singer Suzanne Vega is 63. Actor Lisa Rinna is 59. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 57. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 56. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 56. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 55. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 51. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 50. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 48. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 47. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 41. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 33. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 32. Singer Alessia Cara is 26.

July 12: Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 79. Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 78. Singer Walter Egan is 74. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 74. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 71. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 70. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 66. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 66. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 60. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 53. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 49. Rapper Magoo is 49. Actor Anna Friel (“Monarch,” “Pushing Daisies”) is 46. Singer Tracie Spencer is 46. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 46. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 45. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 44. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and Furious” films, “Lost”) is 44. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 39. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 38. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 38. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 34. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 34. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “House of Cards”) is 32. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 31.

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 94. Actor Patrick Stewart is 82. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 80. Actor Harrison Ford is 80. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 76. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 74. Actor Didi Conn is 71. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 69. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 68. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 66. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 65. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 60. Actor Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 60. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 60. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 60. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 57. Actor and Greensboro native Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 53. Singer Deborah Cox is 49. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 44. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Singer Leon Bridges is 33. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 17.