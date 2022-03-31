Celebrity birthdays

March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” “Boy Meets World”) is 95. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 88. Actor Shirley Jones is 88. Musician Herb Alpert is 87. Actor Christopher Walken is 79. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 78. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 78. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 74. Actor Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter” films) is 72. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” “Sisters”) is 72. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 67. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 51. Actor Ewan McGregor is 51. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 47. Rapper Tony Yayo is 44. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 42. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Book of Mormon”) is 40. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 39. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (and of fun.) is 38. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 37.

April 1: Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 70. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” “Twilight”) is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents”) are 50. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 49. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” “The Butler”) is 46. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” “Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 40. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 39. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A is 36. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,”“Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 25.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt is 77. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” “ER,” “Perfect Strangers”) is 75. Singer Emmylou Harris is 75. Actor Pamela Reed is 73. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 73. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 61. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 61. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 61. Country singer Billy Dean is 60. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 60. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 58. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 55. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 53. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “Without a Trace”) is 49. Actor Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) is 47. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” “CSI: Miami”) is 47. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” “Inglourious Basterds”) is 45. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 43. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 36. Country singer Chris Janson is 36. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” “Breaking Bad”) is 34.

April 3: Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Singer Richard Thompson is 73. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 72. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 63. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 60. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 54. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 50. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 49. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 48. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” “The Good Wife”) is 44. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 40. Singer Leona Lewis is 37. Actor Amanda Bynes is 36. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 35. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 31. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 23.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 78. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 72. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 71. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” “History of the World Part 1”) is 68. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “The Practice”) is 66. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 64. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” “Lord of the Rings”) is 62. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 60. Talk show host Graham Norton is 59. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” “Mr. Show”) is 58. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 57. Actor Nancy McKeon is 56. Country singer Clay Davidson is 51. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 51. Singer Jill Scott is 50. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 50. Magician David Blaine is 49. Singer Kelly Price is 49. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 48. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 47. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 46. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 43. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 39. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 39. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101”) is 31. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 29. Singer Austin Mahone is 26.

April 5: Filmmaker Roger Corman is 96. Country singer Tommy Cash is 82. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 81. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 80. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” “Barney Miller”) is 79. Actor Jane Asher is 76. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 72. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 70. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 68. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play (“House Party”) is 58. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 56. Musician Paula Cole is 54. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” “What About Brian”) is 51. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 51. Country singer Pat Green is 50. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 49. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 47. Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 41. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 40. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 33.

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 85. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 84. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 80. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 75. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” “Evening Shade”) is 70. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 67. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 62. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 57. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 53. Actor Paul Rudd is 53. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 50. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 49. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 47. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 47. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 46. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 45. Musician Robert Glasper is 44. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” “Scrubs”) is 41. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 32.

