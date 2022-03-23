Celebrity birthdays

March 24: Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 74. Actor Robert Carradine (“Revenge of the Nerds”) is 68. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 58. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 52. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 49. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 45. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 44. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 41. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 36. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 32.

March 25: Film critic Gene Shalit is 96. Singer Anita Bryant is 82. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (TV’s “Starsky and Hutch”) is 79. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 69. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 58. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 55. Actor Laz Alonso (“Avatar,” “Fast and Furious”) is 51. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 47. Singer-actor Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” “American Idol”) is 38.. Singer-actor Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 33. Actor Kiowa Gordon (“Twilight”) is 32.

March 26: Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Actor James Caan is 82. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 74. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62. Actor Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” “This Is 40”) is 50. Actor T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan is 42. Actor Keira Knightley is 37. Rapper J-Kwon is 36. Actor Carly Chaikin (“Mr. Robot,” “Suburgatory”) is 32.

March 27: Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 57. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” “Lost”) is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 51. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 34. Singer Kimbra is 32.

March 28: Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Actor Tracey Needham (“The Division,” “JAG”) is 55. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 51. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 49. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 46. Actor Annie Wersching (“24”) is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 34.

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 79. Composer Vangelis (“Chariots of Fire”) is 79. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 75. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“Harry Potter”) is 67. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 65. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 61. Model Elle Macpherson is 59. Actor Annabella Sciorra (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 58. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 55. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 55. Actor Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 54. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 54. Country singer Brady Seals is 53. Actor Megan Hilty is 41. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 41.

March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall is 96. Actor Warren Beatty is 85. Musician Eric Clapton is 77. Actor Paul Reiser is 66. Rapper MC Hammer is 60. TV host Piers Morgan is 57. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 56. Actor Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 54. Singer Celine Dion is 54. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” “Garage Rehab”) is 53. Actor Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 51. Actor Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 47. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 46. Singer Norah Jones is 43. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 42. Actor Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 41. Country singer Justin Moore is 38. Actor Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 31. Rapper NF is 31.

