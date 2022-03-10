Celebrity birthdays

March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 89. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 77. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 76. Comedian Billy Crystal is 74. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 56. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) is 56. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 54. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 53. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 52. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 49. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 48. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 46. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” “The Bourne Legacy”) is 46. Actor Chris Klein is 45. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 41. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 40. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 39. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 36. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 36. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 28.

March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 87. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 84. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 82. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 81. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 76. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 75. Actor Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” “Six Feet Under”) is 69. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 68. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 65. Model Fabio is 61. Singer Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D’Arby) is 60. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 59. Singer Rockwell is 58. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 56. Actor Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 54. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 50. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 48. Actor Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 47. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 47. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 45. Rapper Young Buck is 41. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 40. Actor Kellan Lutz (“The Legend of Hercules,” The “Twilight” films) is 37. Actor Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 33.