Celebrity birthdays

March 10: Actor Chuck Norris is 82. Actor Richard Gant is 78. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 67. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 59. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 50. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 48. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 47. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Singer Robin Thicke is 45. Actor Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 45. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 43. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 43. Bassist Matt Asti of MGMT is 42. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 40. Singer Carrie Underwood is 39. Actor Olivia Wilde is 38. Singer Emeli Sande is 35. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 33. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 31. Actor Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 30.
March 11: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 88. Actor Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 77. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 69. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 61. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 60. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 57. Singer Lisa Loeb is 54. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (and of The Wallflowers) is 53. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 43. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 39. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,”“Treme”) is 38. Actor Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 29.
March 12: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 89. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 76. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 73. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 72. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 66. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 65. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 60. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 59. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 59. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 54. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 53. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 49. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 43. Country singer Holly Williams is 41. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 40. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 38. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 28. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 23.
March 13: Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 97. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 89. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 83. Singer Candi Staton is 82. Actor William H. Macy is 72. Comedian Robin Duke is 68. Actor Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof” “China Beach”) is 66. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 62. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 60. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 53. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” “The X-Files”) is 51. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 51. Rapper Common is 50. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 50. Singer Glenn Lewis is 47. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 46. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 38. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 38. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 37.
March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 89. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 77. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 76. Comedian Billy Crystal is 74. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 56. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) is 56. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 54. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 53. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 52. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 49. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 48. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 46. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” “The Bourne Legacy”) is 46. Actor Chris Klein is 45. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 41. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 40. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 39. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 36. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 36. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 28.
March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 87. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 84. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 82. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 81. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 76. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 75. Actor Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” “Six Feet Under”) is 69. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 68. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 65. Model Fabio is 61. Singer Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D’Arby) is 60. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 59. Singer Rockwell is 58. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 56. Actor Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 54. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 50. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 48. Actor Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 47. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 47. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 45. Rapper Young Buck is 41. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 40. Actor Kellan Lutz (“The Legend of Hercules,” The “Twilight” films) is 37. Actor Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 33.
March 16: Game show host Chuck Woolery is 81. Actor Erik Estrada is 73. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 73. Singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 71. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 68. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 68. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” “Norbit”) is 66. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 63. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 59. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 58. Singer Tracy Bonham is 55. Actor Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 55. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 53. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 51. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 49. Singer Blu Cantrell is 46. Actor Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 44. Actor Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” “Scandal”) is 40. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 39. Actor Alexandria Daddario (“True Detective”) is 36. Singer Jhene Aiko is 34. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH is 31.
