Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 11: Actor Mitchell Ryan (“Dharma and Greg”) is 87. Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 84. Director Joel Zwick (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 79. Country singer Naomi Judd is 75. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 65. Actor Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 65. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 63. Actor Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 59. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 58. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 53. Singer Mary J. Blige is 50. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 50. Actor Amanda Peet is 49. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (“Heartland,” “Soul Food”) is 48. Actor Aja Naomi King (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 36. Reality star Jason Wahler (“Laguna Beach,” ″The Hills”) is 34. Singer Cody Simpson is 24.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Actor Anthony Andrews is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 70. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 69. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 67. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 64. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 63. Actor Oliver Platt is 61. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 56. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 55. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 54. Model Vendela is 54. Actor Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 53. Actor Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 53. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 51. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 51. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 48. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 48. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 43. Singer Amerie is 41. Actor Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 36. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 28. Singer Ella Henderson is 25.