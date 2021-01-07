Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 75. Singer Kenny Loggins is 73. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 72. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 71. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 69. Actor David Caruso is 65. TV anchor Katie Couric is 64. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 62. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 62. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 61. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 59. Actor Nicolas Cage is 57. Singer John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting is 56. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 52. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 51. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 50. Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 50. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 47. Actor Dustin Diamond (“Saved by the Bell”) is 44. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 42. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 42. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 39. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 38. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 38. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 31. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 21.
Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (“F Troop”) is 98. Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 88. Singer Shirley Bassey is 84. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 83. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 81. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 80. Actor Yvette Mimieux (“The Time Machine,” ″Where the Boys Are”) is 79. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 77. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 75. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 66. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) is 64. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Homicide,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 56. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 55. Singer R. Kelly is 54. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 52. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 48. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 45. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 44. Actor Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 39. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is 34.
Jan. 9: Actor K Callan (“Lois and Clark”) is 85. Singer Joan Baez is 80. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 77. Actor John Doman (“Gotham”) is 76. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 71. Singer Crystal Gayle is 70. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” ″Spider-Man” movies) is 66. Actor Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 65. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 58. Actor Joely Richardson is 56. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 54. Actor David Costabile (“Billions,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 54. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 54. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 54. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy,” ″Big Daddy”) is 53. Actor Deon Cole (“black-ish”) is 50. Actor Angela Bettis (“Carrie,” ″Girl, Interrupted”) is 48. Actor Omari Hardwick (“Power”) is 47. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 43. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 37. Singer Paolo Nutini is 34. Actor Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Kerris Dorsey (“Ray Donovan,” ″Brothers and Sisters”) is 23. Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 17.
Jan. 10: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 86. Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ″Newhart”) is 77. Singer Rod Stewart is 76. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 73. Singer Pat Benatar is 68. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 66. Singer Shawn Colvin is 65. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 62. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 57. Actor Trini Alvarado is 54. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 43. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 42.
Jan. 11: Actor Mitchell Ryan (“Dharma and Greg”) is 87. Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 84. Director Joel Zwick (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 79. Country singer Naomi Judd is 75. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 65. Actor Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 65. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 63. Actor Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 59. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 58. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 53. Singer Mary J. Blige is 50. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 50. Actor Amanda Peet is 49. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (“Heartland,” “Soul Food”) is 48. Actor Aja Naomi King (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 36. Reality star Jason Wahler (“Laguna Beach,” ″The Hills”) is 34. Singer Cody Simpson is 24.
Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Actor Anthony Andrews is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 70. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 69. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 67. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 64. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 63. Actor Oliver Platt is 61. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 56. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 55. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 54. Model Vendela is 54. Actor Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 53. Actor Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 53. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 51. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 51. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 48. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 48. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 43. Singer Amerie is 41. Actor Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 36. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 28. Singer Ella Henderson is 25.
Jan. 13: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 91. Actor Charlie Brill is 83. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 83. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 78. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 67. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 66. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 61. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” ″Seinfeld”) is 60. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 60. Country singer Trace Adkins is 59. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 57. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 55. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 54. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 53. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 51. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Private Practice ”) is 51. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 49. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 45. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 45. Actor Orlando Bloom is 44. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 40. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 31.
Jan. 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 85. Singer Jack Jones is 83. Actor Faye Dunaway is 80. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 78. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 73. Actor Carl Weathers is 73. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 62. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 58. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 57. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 57. Rapper Slick Rick is 56. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 54. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 54. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 54. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 53. Actor Jason Bateman is 52. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 52. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 47. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 46. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 39. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 39. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 39. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 36. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 31. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 28.
— The Associated Press