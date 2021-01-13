Celebrity birthdays

Jan. 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 85. Singer Jack Jones is 83. Actor Faye Dunaway is 80. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 78. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 73. Actor Carl Weathers is 73. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 62. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 58. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 57. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 57. Rapper Slick Rick is 56. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 54. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 54. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 54. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 53. Actor Jason Bateman is 52. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 52. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 47. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 46. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 39. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 39. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 39. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 36. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 31. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 28.
Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 83. Actor Andrea Martin is 74. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 64. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 56. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 56. Actor Chad Lowe is 53. Actor Regina King is 50. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 45. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” ″CSI: New York”) is 43. Rapper Pitbull is 40. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 36. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ″Once Upon A Time”) is 35. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 33. Actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” ″The Descendants”) is 25.
Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 87. Singer Barbara Lynn is 79. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 78. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 77. Country singer Jim Stafford is 77. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 74. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 73. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 71. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 62. Singer Sade is 62. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 62. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 59. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 53. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 50. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 49. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 48. Supermodel Kate Moss is 48. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ″Hamilton”) is 42. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 41. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 40. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 36.
Jan. 17: Actor Betty White is 99. Actor James Earl Jones is 90. Talk show host Maury Povich is 82. Singer Chris Montez is 79. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 76. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 74. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 74. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 73. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 68. Singer Steve Earle is 66. Singer Paul Young is 65. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 64. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 62. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” ″Mystic River,” ″L.A. Confidential”) is 60. Actor Jim Carrey is 59. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” ″True Blood”) is 59. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” ″Sports Night”) is 55. Singer Shabba Ranks is 55. Drummer Jon Wysocki (Staind) is 53. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 52. Electronic musician DJ Tiesto is 52. Musician Kid Rock is 50. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 46. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 44. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 41. Singer Ray J is 40. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 39. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 38. DJ Calvin Harris is 37. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 35. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” ″Entourage”) is 33. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 32. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 24.
Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 68. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 65. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 61. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Actor Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 57. Comedian Dave Attell (“Insomniac”) is 56. Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” ″Law and Order”) is 52. Rapper DJ Quik is 51. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 50. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 47. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 45. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 41. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba is 38. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 33. Actor Zeeko Zaki (“FBI,” “24: Legacy”) is 31. Actor Mateus Ward (“Hostages”) is 22.
Jan. 19: Actor Tippi Hedren is 91. Journalist Robert MacNeil is 90. Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night,” “Superman II" and "III”) is 89. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 79. Actor Shelley Fabares is 77. Country singer Dolly Parton is 75. TV chef Paula Deen is 74. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 70. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 69. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 68. Actor Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” ″Married... With Children”) is 67. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 66. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 64. Actor Paul McCrane (“ER”) is 60. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 53. Singer Trey Lorenz is 52. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” ″Scary Movie”) is 50. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 50. Actor Drea de Matteo (“Joey,” ″The Sopranos”) is 49. Comedian Frank Caliendo (“Frank TV,” ″Mad TV”) is 47. Actor Drew Powell (“Gotham”) is 45. Actor Marsha Thomason (“Las Vegas”) is 45. Actor Bitsie Tulloch (“Grimm”) is 40. Actor Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) is 39. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson (“The Resident”) is 31. Actor Briana Henry (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson” films) is 29. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 25. Actor Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”) is 14.
Jan. 20: Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 76. Director David Lynch is 75. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 74. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 69. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 69. TV host Bill Maher (“Politically Incorrect”) is 65. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 63. Actor James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 56. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 56. Actor Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) is 55. Actor Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 54. Actor Reno Wilson (“Mike and Molly”) is 52. Singer Edwin McCain is 51. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 51. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 50. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 42. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 37. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 36. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 35. Actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) is 34.
— The Associated Press