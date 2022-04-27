Celebrity birthdays

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 81. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 73. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 72. Actor Mary McDonnell is 70. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 69. Rapper Too Short is 56. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 51. Actor Chris Young is 51. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 50. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 49. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 49. Actor Penelope Cruz is 48. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 44. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 44. Actor Jessica Alba is 41. April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 89. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 80. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 79. Singer Tommy James is 75. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68. Actor Leslie Jordan (“The Help,” “Will and Grace”) is 67. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 67. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 65. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 59. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 56. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 54. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 53. Actor Uma Thurman is 52. Rapper Master P is 52. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 51. Country singer James Bonamy is 50. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 50. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 49. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 44. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 39. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 37. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 36. Singer Foxes is 33. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 20.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 89. Actor Burt Young is 82. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 74. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 69. Director Jane Campion is 68. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 63. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 60. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 57. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 55. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 55. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 53. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 51. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 51. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 51. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 50. Singer Akon is 49. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 49. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Roseanne”) is 47. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 42. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 41. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 40. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 40. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 38. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 36. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 33. Rapper Travis Scott is 31.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 83. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” “General Hospital”) is 80. Singer Rita Coolidge is 77. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 76. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 71. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 68. Actor Byron Stewart is 66. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 60. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” “The Outsiders”) is 58. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 57. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 56. Country singer Tim McGraw is 55. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 54. Director Wes Anderson is 53. May 2: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 86. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 77. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 76. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 74. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 72. Actor Christine Baranski is 70. Singer Angela Bofill is 68. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” “Police Academy”) is 63. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 60. Country singer Ty Herndon is 60. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 60. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 55. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson is 50. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 46. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 45. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 44. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”) is 42. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Singer Lily Allen is 37. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 36. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” “Summerland”) is 32.

May 3: Singer Frankie Valli is 88. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 76. Singer Mary Hopkin is 72. Singer Christopher Cross is 71. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 65. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 63. Country singer Shane Minor is 54. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Office”) is 54. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 51. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 51. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 47. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 47. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 47. Actor Dulé Hill (“Psych,” “The West Wing”) is 47. Country singer Eric Church is 45. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 44. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 38. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 35. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 27. Rapper Desiigner is 25.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 85. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 78. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 75. Country singer Stella Parton is 73. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 72. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 72. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 71. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 70. Singer Oleta Adams is 69. Country singer Randy Travis is 63. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 61. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” “Blades of Glory”) is 52. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 50. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 47. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 44. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 43. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 41. Rapper Jidenna is 37. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 28. Country singer RaeLynn is 28. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 22.

— The Associated Press