Celebrity birthdays

April 14: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 90. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 77. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” “The Musketeers”) is 64. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 62. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 61. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 60. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 57. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 55. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 54. Actor Adrien Brody is 49. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 49. Rapper Da Brat is 48. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 47. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 45. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Musician JD McPherson is 45. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 42. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 42. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 30. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 29. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 28. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 26.

April 15: Actor Claudia Cardinale (“Son of the Pink Panther”) is 84. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 79. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 76. Actor Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers”) is 75. Actor Amy Wright is 72. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 70. Actor Emma Thompson is 63. Singer Samantha Fox is 56. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 54. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 52. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 48. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 44. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 43. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 42. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Seth Rogen is 40. Actor Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 39. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 39. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 38. Actor Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Actor Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 34. Actor Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 32.

April 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 87. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 69. Actor Ellen Barkin is 68. Actor Michel Gill (“Mr. Robot,” “House of Cards”) is 62. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 60. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 59. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 58. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 57. Actor Jon Cryer is 57. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 51. Actor Lukas Haas is 46. Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara is 46. Actor Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 20.

April 17: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 80. Musician Jan Hammer is 74. Actor Olivia Hussey is 71. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 70. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 65. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 63. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” “The Artist”) is 60. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 58. Actor Lela Rochon is 58. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 57. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 55. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” “Lost”) is 55. Actor Kimberly Elise is 55. Singer Liz Phair is 55. Rapper-actor Redman is 52. Actor Jennifer Garner is 50. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 48. Actor Lindsay Korman (“Passions”) is 44. Actor Tate Ellington (“Quantico”) is 43. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 41. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”) is 37. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 26.

April 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 85. Actor Hayley Mills is 76. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 70. Actor Rick Moranis is 69. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 60. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 59. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 51. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 48. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 46. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 45. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 43. Actor America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 38. Actor Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 34. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 33. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 29. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 28.

April 19: Actor Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 85. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 80. Actor Tim Curry is 76. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 75. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 70. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 54. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 54. Actor Ashley Judd is 54. Singer Luis Miguel is 52. Actor Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 50. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 48. Actor Kate Hudson is 43. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 41. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 40. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 39. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 37. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 35.

April 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 85. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 84. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 81. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 77. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 74. Actor Gregory Itzin (“24”) is 74. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 73. Actor Jessica Lange is 73. Actor Clint Howard is 63. Actor Crispin Glover is 58. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 58. Country singer Wade Hayes is 53. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 52. Actor Carmen Electra is 50. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” “Brotherly Love”) is 46. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 44.

