Celebrity birthdays

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 87. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 85. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 84. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 79. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 75. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 74. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 71. Actor Jackie Chan is 68. Actor Russell Crowe is 58. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 58. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” “Fastlane”) is 57. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 48. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 47. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 47. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” “Southland”) is 46. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 40. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 37. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 36. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 23.

April 8: Comedian Shecky Greene is 96. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 81. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 81. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 80. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily The News”) is 76. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 75. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 71. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 62. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 59. Singer Julian Lennon is 59. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” “Under the Dome”) is 59. Actor Robin Wright is 56. Actor Patricia Arquette is 54. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” “Revenge”) is 52. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 52. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 51. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 42. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” “Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 38. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 38. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 29. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 25.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 83. Country singer Margo Smith is 80. Actor Dennis Quaid is 68. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 67. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 63. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 59. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 57. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 57. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 53. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 47. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 45. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 43. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 42. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 42. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” “Tropic Thunder”) is 40. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 37. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 36. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 36. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 35. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 35. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 32. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 24. Musician Lil Nas X is 23. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 23. Singer Jackie Evancho is 22.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 70. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 69. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” “Ally McBeal”) is 68. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 65. Singer-producer Babyface is 64. Musician Brian Setzer is 63. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 62. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 57. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 55. Comedian Orlando Jones is 54. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 53. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 52. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 47. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 43. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 41. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 39. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 39. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 38. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 37. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 34. Country singer Maren Morris is 32. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 31. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 30. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 29. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 24.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 90. Actor Louise Lasser is 83. Actor Peter Riegart (“Animal House”) is 75. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 72. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 65. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 61. Country singer Steve Azar is 58. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 56. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” “The O.C.”) is 53. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 52. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 51. Rapper David Banner is 48. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 48. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 43. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” “Lars and the Real Girl”) is 38. Singer Joss Stone is 35. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 30.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 82. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 78. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” “Married... With Children”) is 76. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 75. Talk show host David Letterman is 75. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 70. Singer Pat Travers is 68. Actor Andy Garcia is 66. Country singer Vince Gill is 65. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 64. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 64. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 60. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 58. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 54. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 52. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 52. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Actor Shannen Doherty is 51. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 48. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 45. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 44. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 44.Actor Claire Danes is 43. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” “House”) is 43. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 35. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 35. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco is 35. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 28.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 85. Actor Paul Sorvino is 83. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 82. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 80. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 78. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 77. Musician Al Green is 76. Actor Ron Perlman is 72. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” “Roswell”) is 72. Singer Peabo Bryson is 71. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band is 71. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 68. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 65. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 65. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 61. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 58. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “The Biggest Loser”) is 58. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 57. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 56. Actor Ricky Schroder is 52. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 50. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” “Saving Grace”) is 49. Singer Lou Bega is 47. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 44. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 42. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 41. Singer Nellie McKay is 40. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 40. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 34. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 29.

— The Associated Press