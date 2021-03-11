Celebrity birthdays

March 11: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 87. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez of Texas Tornadoes is 82. Actor Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 76. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Animal House”) is 75. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 74. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 71. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” “Ghost”) is 71. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 70. Actor Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 69. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 68. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 66. Singer Nina Hagen is 66. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 60. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 59. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 59. Actor Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 58. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 56. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 54. Singer Lisa Loeb is 53. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 52. Singer Pete Droge is 52. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 52. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 50. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 42. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” “The Vampire Diaries”) is 40. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Actor Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” “American Beauty”) is 39. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 38. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,” “Treme”) is 37. Actor Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 28.
March 12: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 88. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 75. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 73. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 72. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 71. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 65. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 64. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 61. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 59. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 58. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 58. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 53. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 52. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 48. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 42. Country singer Holly Williams is 40. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 39. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 37. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 27. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 22.
March 13: Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 96. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 88. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 82. Singer Candi Staton is 81. Actor William H. Macy is 71. Comedian Robin Duke is 67. Actor Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof” “China Beach”) is 65. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 61. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 59. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 52. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” “The X-Files”) is 50. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 50. Rapper Common is 49. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 49. Singer Glenn Lewis is 46. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 45. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 37. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 37. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 36.
March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 88. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 88. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 76. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 76. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 75. Comedian Billy Crystal is 73. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 70. Country singer Jann Browne is 67. Actor Adrian Zmed is 67. Actor Tamara Tunie (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 62. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald (“Castle,” “24”) is 61. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 55. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) is 55. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 53. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 52. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 51. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 48. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 47. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 45. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” “The Bourne Legacy”) is 45. Actor Chris Klein is 44. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 40. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 39. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 38. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 35. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 35. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 27.
March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 86. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 83. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 81. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 80. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 78. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 75. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 74. Actor Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,”“Six Feet Under”) is 68. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 67. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 66. Actor Joaquim de Almeida (film’s “Clear and Present Danger,” TV’s “24”) is 64. Actor Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 64. Model Fabio is 60. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby is 59. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 58. Singer Rockwell is 57. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 55. Actor Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 53. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 49. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 47. Actor Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 46. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 46. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 44. Rapper Young Buck is 40. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 39. Actor Kellan Lutz (“The Legend of Hercules,” The “Twilight” films) is 36. Actor Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 32.
March 16: Game show host Chuck Woolery is 80. Actor Erik Estrada is 72. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 72. Singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 70. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 67. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 67. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” “Norbit”) is 65. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 62. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 58. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 57. Singer Tracy Bonham is 54. Actor Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 54. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 52. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 50. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 48. Singer Blu Cantrell is 45. Actor Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 43. Actor Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” “Scandal”) is 39. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 38. Actor Alexandria Daddario (“True Detective”) is 35. Singer Jhene Aiko is 33.
March 17: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 77. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 75. Actor Patrick Duffy is 72. Actor Kurt Russell is 70. Country singer Susie Allanson is 69. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 67. Actor Mark Boone Jr. (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 66. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 66. Actor Gary Sinise is 66. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 63. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 61. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 61. Actor Casey Siemaszko (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Actor Rob Lowe is 57. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 54. Bassist Van Conner of Screaming Trees is 54. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 53. Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 49. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 48. Actor Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 48. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 48. Actor Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal”“Freddy Got Fingered”) is 47. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 46. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 46. Actor Natalie Zea (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 46. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 44. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 43. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 40. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 34. Singer Hozier is 31. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 29. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 29. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 16.