Celebrity birthdays

March 17: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 77. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 75. Actor Patrick Duffy is 72. Actor Kurt Russell is 70. Country singer Susie Allanson is 69. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 67. Actor Mark Boone Jr. (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 66. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 66. Actor Gary Sinise is 66. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 63. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 61. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 61. Actor Casey Siemaszko (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Actor Rob Lowe is 57. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 54. Bassist Van Conner of Screaming Trees is 54. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 53. Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 49. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 48. Actor Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 48. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 48. Actor Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal”“Freddy Got Fingered”) is 47. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 46. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 46. Actor Natalie Zea (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 46. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 44. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 43. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 40. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 34. Singer Hozier is 31. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 29. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 29. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 16.