Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 82. Actor Alan Feinstein is 81. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 80. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 70. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 65. Singer Aimee Mann is 62. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 62. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 60. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 58. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 57. Singer Neko Case is 52. Actor David Arquette is 51. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 51. TV personality Kennedy is 50. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 47. Actor Larenz Tate is 47. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom,”) is 45. Singer Pink is 43. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 42. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 41. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 20.

Sept. 9: Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 87. Singer Inez Fox is 80. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 77. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 72. Actor Tom Wopat is 71. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 70. Actor Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ″Lost In Space”) is 70. Actor Hugh Grant is 62. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 57. Actor Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 57. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 56. Model Rachel Hunter is 53. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 51. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 51. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 50. Jazz singer Michael Bublé is 47. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 42. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 39. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 31. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 31. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 31.

Sept. 10: Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 89. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 82. Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” ″Another World”) is 82. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 80. Singer Jose Feliciano is 77. Actor Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 74. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 72. Actor Amy Irving is 69. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 68. Actor Kate Burton (“Scandal”) is 65. Director Chris Columbus is 64. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 64. Actor Colin Firth is 62. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 62. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 59. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 57. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 56. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 56. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 54. Director Guy Ritchie is 54. Actor Johnathon Schaech (“To Appomattox,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 50. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 48. Actor Jacob Young (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″All My Children”) is 43. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 42. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 40. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 38. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 36. Actor Hannah Hodson (“Hawthorne”) is 21.

Sept. 11: Actor Earl Holliman is 94. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 83. Movie director Brian De Palma is 82. Actor Lola Falana is 80. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 79. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 77. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 74. Actor Amy Madigan is 72. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 69. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 69. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 65. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 64. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 64. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 64. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 63. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 62. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 61. Actor Kristy McNichol is 60. Musician Moby is 57. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 55. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 52. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 52. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 51. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 47. Rapper Mr. Black is 45. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 45. Rapper Ludacris is 45. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 43. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 41. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 35. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 21.

Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 82. Singer Maria Muldaur is 80. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 70. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 70. Actor Rachel Ward is 65. Actor Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ″Life on a Stick”) is 60. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 57. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 56. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 56. Comedian Louis C.K. is 55. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 54. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 52. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 48. Actor Lauren Stamile (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Rapper 2 Chainz is 45. Actor Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 44. Singer Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) is 44. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 41. Actor Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 36. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 29. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 26.

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 91. Actor Eileen Fulton (“As The World Turns”) is 89. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 81. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 78. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 78. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 72. Actor Jean Smart is 71. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 70. Record producer-musician Don Was (Was (Not Was)) is 70. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “BlacKkKlansman”) is 68. Actor Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” ″Deadwood”) is 66. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 61. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 61. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 58. Comedian Jeff Ross (“Sneaky Pete”) is 57. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 56. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 55. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life To Live”) is 54. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 53. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 52. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 47. Singer Fiona Apple is 45. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 42. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 42. Singer Niall Horan formerly of One Direction is 29. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 27. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 26.

Sept. 14: Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 86. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 78. Actor Sam Neill is 75. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 75. Actor Robert Wisdom (TV’s “Nashville,” ″The Wire”) is 69. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 67. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 66. Country singer John Berry is 63. Actor Mary Crosby is 63. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 63. Actor Melissa Leo is 62. Actor Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 58. Actor Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 57. Actor Dan Cortese is 55. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 53. Actor Tyler Perry is 53. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 52. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 51. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 49. Rapper Nas is 49. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 46. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 41. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 38. Singer Alex Clare is 37. Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 35. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 35. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 33. Actor Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” ″Shameless”) is 23.