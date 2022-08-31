Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 94. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 83. Actor Don Stroud is 79. Singer Gloria Estefan is 65. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 61. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 59. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 47. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 38. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 32.

Sept. 2: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 84. Actor Mark Harmon is 71. Actor Linda Purl (“Happy Days,” “Matlock”) is 67. Actor Keanu Reeves is 58. Actor Salma Hayek is 56. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 56. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 49. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 45. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 43. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 37.

Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 82. Actor Valerie Perrine is 79. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 67. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” “CSI: Miami”) is 58. Singer Jennifer Paige is 49. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 47. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 46. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 44. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 43. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 38. Singer August Alsina is 30.

Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 91. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 82. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 78. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 69. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 53. Actor Noah Taylor (2005’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Game of Thrones”) is 53. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 45. Singer Beyonce’ Knowles is 41. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 27.

Sept. 5: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 93. Actor Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 87. Singer Al Stewart is 77. Actor Michael Keaton is 71. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 71. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 66. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 59. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 53. Actor Rose McGowan is 49. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 37. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 36. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 31.

Sept. 6: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 86. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 79. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” “Magic Mike”) is 68. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 60. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 59. Actor Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 52. Actor Idris Elba is 50. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 50. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 48. Actor Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 46. Rapper Noreaga is 45. Rapper Foxy Brown is 44. Actor Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 39. Actor Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 34.

Sept. 7: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 92. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 79. Actor Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 72. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 71. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 69. Songwriter Diane Warren is 66. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 59. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 52. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” “That Thing You Do!”) is 52. Actor Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 49. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 46. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” “Final Destination”) is 44. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 38. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 37. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 36. Actor Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “Thirteen”) is 35. Actor Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) is 33. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 16.