Celebrity birthdays

Oct. 28: Actor Annie Potts is 69. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 64. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Life With Bonnie”) is 61. Actor Lauren Holly is 58. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 58. Actor Julia Roberts is 54. Actor Jeremy Davies (“Lost,” “Justified”) is 52. Country singer Brad Paisley is 49. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 47. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” “Dr. Who”) is 39. Actor Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36.
Oct. 29: Actor Winona Ryder is 50. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 49. Actor Gabrielle Union is 49. Actor Trevor Lissauer (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 48. Actor Milena Govich (“Law and Order”) is 45. Actor Brendan Fehr (“CSI: Miami,” “Roswell”) is 44. Actor India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 28.
Oct. 30: Actor Henry Winkler is 76. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 75. “Cash Cab” host Ben Bailey is 51. Actor Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) is 43. Actor Tasso Feldman (“The Resident”) is 38. Actor Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actor Tequan Richmond (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 29. Actor Kennedy McMann (TV’s “Nancy Drew”) is 25.
Oct. 31: Anchorman Dan Rather is 90. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 84. Actor Ron Rifkin (“Alias”) is 83. Actor Sally Kirkland is 80. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 64. Actor Mike O’Malley (“Glee”) is 56. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 54. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”) is 41. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 21.
Nov. 1: Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 67. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 59. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 58. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 58. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 57. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 55. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 52. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” “Little Miss Sunshine”) is 49. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 49. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 48. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 48. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 46. Actor Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 37. Actor Penn Badgely (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 24. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 24.
Nov. 2: Actor Stefanie Powers is 79. Singer-actor J.D. Souther (“Nashville”) is 76. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 63. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 62. Singer k.d. lang is 60. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 58. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 55. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) is 41. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 31.
Nov. 3: Actor Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 68. Comedian Dennis Miller is 68. Singer Adam Ant is 67. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 66. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 64. Actor Julie Berman (“General Hospital”) is 38. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 35. Musician Courtney Barnett is 34. Reality show personality and model Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 26.