Celebrity birthdays

Oct. 21: Actor Joyce Randolph (“The Honeymooners”) is 97. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 81. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 80. Singer Elvin Bishop is 79. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 79. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 76. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 75. Actor Dick Christie (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 68. Director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) is 66. Singer Julian Cope is 64. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 64. Actor Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima,” ″The Last Samurai”) is 62. Actor Melora Walters (TV’s “Big Love,” film’s “The Butterfly Effect”) is 61. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 50. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 48. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 45. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 43. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 43. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 41. Actor Charlotte Sullivan (“Rookie Blue”) is 38. Actor Glenn Powell (“Hidden Figures”) is 33. Country singer Kane Brown is 28.
Oct. 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83. Actor Derek Jacobi is 83. Actor Tony Roberts is 82. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 78. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 76. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 69. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 65. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 61. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 59. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 57. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 56. Actor Valeria Golino (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 55. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 54. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 53. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 53. Director Spike Jonze is 52. Rapper Tracey Lee is 51. Actor Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 49. Actor Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 48. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 46. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 45. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 40. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 38. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 36. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 33. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 31. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (“Medium,” “Eloise”) is 29, Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 14.
Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 78. Director Ang Lee is 67. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 65. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 65. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 62. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 62. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 57. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 55. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 55. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 53. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 52. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 49. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 47. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 45. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 45. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 44. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 38. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 37. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 36. Singer Miguel is 36. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ″Prison Break”) is 35. Actor Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 35. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 31. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 28. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 27. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 23.
Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 85. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 82. Actor Kevin Kline is 74. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 67. Actor B.D. Wong is 61. Actor Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs,” “Hawkeye”) is 55. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 44. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 42. Singer Monica is 41. Singer-actor and co-host of “The Real” Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 38. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 36. Rapper-actor Drake is 35. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 32. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 32. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 26. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 18.
Oct. 25: Actor Marion Ross is 93. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 77. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 74. Actor Brian Kerwin is 72. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 65. Actor Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 64. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 63. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 60. Actor Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 58. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” “Spin City”) is 57. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 57. Actor Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Quantum of Solace”) is 56. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 53. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ″The Daily Show”) is 52. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 51. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 51. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actor Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 51. Country singer Chely Wright is 51. Actor Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” “Popular”) is 50. Classical violinist Midori is 50. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 50. Actor Mehcad Brooks (“Supergirl,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 41. Actor Josh Henderson (“Desperate Housewives”) is 40. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 40. Singer Katy Perry is 37. Oct. 26: Actor Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 76. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 75. Musician Bootsy Collins is 70. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 69. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 69. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52’s is 68. Actor Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 68. Actor D.W. Moffett (“Chicago Med”) is 67. Actor Rita Wilson is 65. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 61. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 60. Actor Cary Elwes is 59. Singer Natalie Merchant is 58. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 55. Country singer Keith Urban is 54. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” “Ed”) is 53. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 50. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 50. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 48. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 46. Actor Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 45. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) is 44. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 43. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 38. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 35. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 30.
Oct. 27: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 82. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79. Director Ivan Reitman is 75. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 72. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 72. Author Fran Lebowitz is 71. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 70. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 70. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (“Life Is Beautiful”) is 69. Actor Peter Firth (“That’s Life”) is 68. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” “China Beach”) is 68. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 63. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer, The Mavericks) is 57. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 54. Actor Sean Holland (Film and TV “Clueless”) is 53. Actor Channon Roe (“Murder in the First”) is 52. Actor Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” “NYPD Blue”) is 44. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 37. Actor Bryan Craig (“General Hospital”) is 30. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 28.
— The Associated Press