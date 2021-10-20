Celebrity birthdays

Oct. 25: Actor Marion Ross is 93. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 77. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 74. Actor Brian Kerwin is 72. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 65. Actor Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 64. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 63. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 60. Actor Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 58. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” “Spin City”) is 57. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 57. Actor Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Quantum of Solace”) is 56. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 53. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ″The Daily Show”) is 52. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 51. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 51. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actor Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 51. Country singer Chely Wright is 51. Actor Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” “Popular”) is 50. Classical violinist Midori is 50. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 50. Actor Mehcad Brooks (“Supergirl,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 41. Actor Josh Henderson (“Desperate Housewives”) is 40. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 40. Singer Katy Perry is 37. Oct. 26: Actor Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 76. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 75. Musician Bootsy Collins is 70. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 69. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 69. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52’s is 68. Actor Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 68. Actor D.W. Moffett (“Chicago Med”) is 67. Actor Rita Wilson is 65. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 61. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 60. Actor Cary Elwes is 59. Singer Natalie Merchant is 58. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 55. Country singer Keith Urban is 54. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” “Ed”) is 53. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 50. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 50. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 48. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 46. Actor Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 45. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) is 44. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 43. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 38. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 35. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 30.