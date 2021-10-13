Celebrity birthdays

Oct. 16: Actor Angela Lansbury is 96. Actor Peter Bowles (“Victoria,” “Rumpole of the Bailey”) is 85. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” “Northern Exposure”) is 81. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 78. Actor Suzanne Somers is 75. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 74. Producer-director David Zucker is 74. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 69. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 65. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 63. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 61. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 60. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 59. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 59. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 52. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 52. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 50. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 50. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” “Life Goes On”) is 46. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 44. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 41. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 40. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 29.