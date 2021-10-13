Celebrity birthdays

Oct. 14: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 84. Singer Cliff Richard is 81. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 75. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” “B.J. and the Bear”) is 68. TV personality Arleen Sorkin (“America’s Funniest People,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 66. Singer Thomas Dolby is 63. Actor Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 58. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 56. Singer Karyn White is 56. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 55. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 51. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 51. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 47. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 46. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 45. Singer Usher is 43. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 42. Actor Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 35. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34.
Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 86. Actor Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 84. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 79. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage to India”) is 75. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 75. Singer Tito Jackson is 68. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 68. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” “Dear John”) is 67. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 62. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 59. Singer Eric Benet is 55. Actor Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” “Beverly Hills 90210”) is 53. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 52. Actor Dominic West (“The Wire”) is 52. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 52. Singer Ginuwine is 51. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 42. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 41. Singer Keyshia Cole is 40. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 29.
Oct. 16: Actor Angela Lansbury is 96. Actor Peter Bowles (“Victoria,” “Rumpole of the Bailey”) is 85. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” “Northern Exposure”) is 81. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 78. Actor Suzanne Somers is 75. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 74. Producer-director David Zucker is 74. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 69. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 65. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 63. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 61. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 60. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 59. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 59. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 52. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 52. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 50. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 50. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” “Life Goes On”) is 46. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 44. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 41. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 40. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 29.
Oct. 17: Actor Marsha Hunt is 104. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 79. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 79. Actor Michael McKean is 74. Actor George Wendt is 73. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 72. Country singer Alan Jackson is 63. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 61. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” “Beavis and Butthead”) is 59. Singer Rene’ Dif (Aqua) is 54. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 53. Actor Wood Harris (“The Wire”) is 52. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 52. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’N Sync is 50. Rapper Eminem is 48. Actor Sharon Leal (“Boston Public”) is 49. Actor Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 38. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” “Private Practice”) is 37. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” “In the House”) is 33.
Oct. 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 78. Actor Joe Morton is 74. Actor Pam Dawber is 71. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 68. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 64. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 61. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 60. Actor Vincent Spano is 59. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 55. Singer Nonchalant is 54. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 47. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 47. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 43. Singer Ne-Yo is 42. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 41. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 40. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 37. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 37. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” “Hairspray”) is 34. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Actor Tyler Posey is 30. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 30.
Oct. 19: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (“The French Connection”) is 85. Artist Peter Max is 84. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 81. Actor John Lithgow is 76. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 76. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 73. Actor Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) is 70. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 69. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 64. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 61. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 57. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 56. Actor Jon Favreau is 55. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 52. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 49. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 45. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 45. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 44. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 41. Actor Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 39. Actor Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “The Greatest Showman”) is 38. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 35. Actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 31. Actor Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 28.
Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 84. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart (“Where the Boys Are,” “King Creole”) is 83. Actor William Russ (“Boy Meets World,” “Wiseguy”) is 71. Actor Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 69. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 65. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 63. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 57. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 54. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 53. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 50. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 50. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 50. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 45. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 45. Actor Sam Witwer (“Smallville,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 44. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 42. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 42. Actor Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 39. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife and Kids”) is 36.
