Celebrity birthdays

Oct. 11: Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 56. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 54. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” “Ally McBeal”) is 53. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 52. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 51. Rapper MC Lyte is 51. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 47. Singer NeeNa Lee is 46. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 45. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210”) is 43. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Inspector Gadget”) is 36. Rapper Cardi B is 29.

Oct. 12: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 86. “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace is 74. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 71. Musician Jane Siberry is 66. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Extant,” “Mr. Holmes”) is 61. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 59. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 59. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 59. Actor Hugh Jackman is 53.

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 84. Actor Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 82. Musician Paul Simon is 80. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 77. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 75. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 75. Singer Sammy Hagar is 74. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 73. Actor John Lone (“Rush Hour 2”) is 69. Model Beverly Johnson is 69. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 65. Singer Cherrelle is 62. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 62. Country singer John Wiggins is 59. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 57. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 56. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 53. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” “Martin”) is 53. Singer Carlos Marin of Il Divo is 53. Country singer Rhett Akins is 52. TV personality Billy Bush is 50. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” “Da Ali G Show”) is 50. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Jr. of K’s Choice is 49. Singer Ashanti is 41. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 41. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 41. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 20.