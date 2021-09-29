Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 30: Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 67. Actor Fran Drescher is 64. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63. Actor Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 60. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 58. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 57. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 57. . Actor Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” “Party of Five”) is 39. Actor Kieran Culkin is 38. Rapper T-Pain is 37.

Oct. 1: Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 57. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 56. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 53. Actor Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) is 52. Actor Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 47. Actor Katie Aselton (“Legion,” “The League”) is 43. Actor Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” “Everwood”) is 41. Actor Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 39. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Jurnee Smollett (“Underground,” “Wanda at Large”) is 35. Actor Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 32. Singer Jade Bird is 24. Actor Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 15. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 13.