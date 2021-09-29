Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 30: Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 67. Actor Fran Drescher is 64. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63. Actor Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 60. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 58. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 57. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 57. . Actor Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” “Party of Five”) is 39. Actor Kieran Culkin is 38. Rapper T-Pain is 37.
Oct. 1: Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 57. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 56. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 53. Actor Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) is 52. Actor Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 47. Actor Katie Aselton (“Legion,” “The League”) is 43. Actor Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” “Everwood”) is 41. Actor Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 39. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Jurnee Smollett (“Underground,” “Wanda at Large”) is 35. Actor Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 32. Singer Jade Bird is 24. Actor Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 15. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 13.
Oct. 2: Critic Rex Reed is 83. Singer Don McLean is 76. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 75. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 73. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 71. Musician Sting is 70. Actor Robin Riker (“General Hospital,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 69. Actor Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 67. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 67. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 66. Singer Freddie Jackson is 65. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 63. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars is 54. Musician Gillian Welch is 54. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” “The Single Guy”) is 53. Country singer Kelly Willis is 53. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 51. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live With Kelly and Michael,” All My Children”) is 51.
Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 85. Singer Chubby Checker is 80. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 79. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 72. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 71. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 70. Actor Hart Bochner (“Breaking Away”) is 65. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 65. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62. Actor Jack Wagner is 62. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 59. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 52. Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt is 52. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 50. Singer G. Love is 49.
Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 92. Actor Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 64. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 64. Actor Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 63. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 62. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 61. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 60. Singer Jon Secada is 60. Media personality John Melendez (AKA “Stuttering John”) is 56. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” “Community”) is 54. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” “Scream 2”is 54. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men in Trees,” “ER”) is 52.
Oct. 5: Actor Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 98. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 80. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 78. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 74. Actor Karen Allen is 70. Director Clive Barker is 69. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 67. Astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 61. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 57.
Oct. 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 79. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 72. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 70. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 67. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 58. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 57. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 55. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 55. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 55.
— The Associated Press
