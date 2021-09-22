Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 23: Singer Julio Iglesias is 78. Actor Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 76. Actor-singer Mary Kay Place is 74. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 72. Director George C. Wolfe (film’s “Nights in Rodanthe,” stage’s “Angels in America”) is 67. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 66. Actor Rosalind Chao (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “MASH”) is 64. Actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) is 62. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Boston Public”) is 60. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 59. Actor LisaRaye (“All of Us,” “Beauty Shop”) is 55. Singer Ani DiFranco is 51. Singer Sam (formerly Sarah) Bettens of K’s Choice is 49. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 49. Actor Kip Pardue (“The Rules of Attraction,” “Remember the Titans”) is 45. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) is 43. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 42. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”) is 40. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” “Quantico”) is 38. Actor Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 36. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 34.
Sept. 24: Singer Sonny Turner of The Platters is 82. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 76. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico of The Angels is 79. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 73. Actor Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 71. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 63. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 59. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 59. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 52. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 52. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 50. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 46. Actor Ian Bohen (“Yellowstone,” TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 45. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (“Animal Kingdom”) is 34. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 34. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 33. Actor Ben Platt is 28.
Sept. 25: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 92. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 88. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 79. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 78. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 78. Actor Michael Douglas is 77. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 74. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 73. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 72. Actor Mark Hamill is 70. Actor Colin Friels is 69. Actor Michael Madsen is 63. Actor Heather Locklear is 60. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 59. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 58. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 58. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” “The Tudors”) is 57.
Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 55. Actor-singer Will Smith is 53. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 52. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 52. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 48. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 44. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 44. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 44. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 41. Rapper T.I. is 41. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” “Community”) is 38. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” “The Office”) is 37. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 32. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 30.
Sept. 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 80. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 79. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 77. Singer Bryan Ferry is 76. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 75. Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John is 73. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 67. Country singer Carlene Carter is 66. Actor Linda Hamilton is 65. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 60. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 59. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 55. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 54. Actor Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 53. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 53. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 53. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 49. Music producer Dr. Luke is 48. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 48. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 40. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons is 30.
Sept. 27: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 88. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. (“The Yearling”) is 87. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 78. Singer-actor Meat Loaf is 74. Actor Liz Torres (“Gilmore Girls”) is 74. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” “Santa Barbara”) is 73. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (“Pearl Harbor”) is 71. Actor-opera singer Anthony Laciura (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 70. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 63. Comedian Marc Maron (“Maron”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 57. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 53. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 51. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 49. Actor Indira Varma (“For Life”) is 48. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 43. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 40. Actor Anna Camp (“The Mindy Project,” “True Blood”) is 39. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 39. Singer Avril Lavigne is 37. Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull is Actor Sam Lerner (“The Goldbergs”) is 29. Actor Ames McNamara (“The Connors”) is 14.
Sept. 28: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 87. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 78. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 75. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 72. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 67. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 52. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 43. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 42. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Musician St. Vincent is 39. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 37. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 35. Actor Hilary Duff is 34. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 29.
Sept. 29: Filmmaker Robert Benton (“Kramer vs. Kramer”) is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. TV theme composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 73. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71. Actor Drake Hogestyn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 68. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 65. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 64. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 59. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 58. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 55. Actor Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 55. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 53. Actor Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 52. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 52. Actor Emily Lloyd is 51. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 51. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 50. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 48. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 47. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 41. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 34. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 31. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 31. Singer Halsey is 27.