Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 28: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 87. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 78. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 75. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 72. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 67. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 52. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 43. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 42. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Musician St. Vincent is 39. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 37. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 35. Actor Hilary Duff is 34. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 29.

Sept. 29: Filmmaker Robert Benton (“Kramer vs. Kramer”) is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. TV theme composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 73. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71. Actor Drake Hogestyn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 68. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 65. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 64. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 59. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 58. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 55. Actor Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 55. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 53. Actor Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 52. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 52. Actor Emily Lloyd is 51. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 51. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 50. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 48. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 47. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 41. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 34. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 31. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 31. Singer Halsey is 27.