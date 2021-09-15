Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 16: Actor-singer Janis Paige (“Please Don’t Eat the Daisies”) is 99. Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 89. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 77. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 73. Actor Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 73. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 72. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 71. Actor Mickey Rourke is 69. Comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens,” “Rescue Me”) is 68. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 68. Actor Christopher Rich is 68. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 67. Illusionist David Copperfield is 65. Country singer Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 63. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 61. Singer Richard Marx is 58. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Singer Marc Anthony is 53. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 51. Comedian Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 50.
Sept. 17: Singer-turned-photographer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 86. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 73. Actor Elvira is 70. Comedian Rita Rudner is 68. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 61. Actor-director Paul Feig is 59. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 59. Singer BeBe Winans is 59. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 58. Actor Kyle Chandler (“Early Edition”) is 56. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 55. Actor Malik Yoba (“New York Undercover”) is 54. Singer Anastacia is 53. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 52. Rapper VinRock of Naughty by Nature is 51. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” “Harold and Kumar” films) is 50.
Sept. 18: Actor Robert Blake is 88. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 83. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 81. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” “No Country for Old Men”) is 72. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 72. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 71. Director Mark Romanek is 62. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 60. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 59. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 57. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 54. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 51. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 50.
Sept. 19: Actor Rosemary Harris is 94. Actor David McCallum (“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “NCIS”) is 88. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 81. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 81. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81. Singer Freda Payne is 79. Singer David Bromberg is 76. Actor Randolph Mantooth (“Emergency”) is 76. Guitarist Lol Creme of 10cc is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 73. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 72. TV personality Joan Lunden is 71. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” “Porky’s” films) is 69. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 69. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 66. Musician Lita Ford is 63. Director Kevin Hooks is 63. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 57.
Sept. 20: Actor Sophia Loren is 87. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 73. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 72. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 70. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 67. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 66. Actor Gary Cole is 65. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 57. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 54. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 54. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 53. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 49.
Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 80. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 78. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 74. Author Stephen King is 74. Actor Bill Murray is 71. F. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” “Northern Exposure”) is 59. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart”) is 58. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 56. Country singer Faith Hill is 54. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 54. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 53. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 53. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 52.
Sept. 22: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 78. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 76. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 70. Actor Shari Belafonte is 67. Singer Debby Boone is 65. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 65. Singer Nick Cave is 64. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 64. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 64. Singer Joan Jett is 63. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 63. Actor Scott Baio is 61. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 60. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60. Actor
— The Associated Press
— The Associated Press