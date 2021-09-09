Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 90. Actor Eileen Fulton (“As The World Turns”) is 88. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″The Rockford Files”) is 85. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 80. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 77. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 77. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 71. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 60. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 60. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 55. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 54. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life to Live”) is 53. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 51. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 46. Singer Fiona Apple is 44. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Singer Niall Horan, who got his start in One Direction, is 28. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 26. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 25.