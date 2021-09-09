Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 9: Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 86. Actor Hugh Grant is 61. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 55. Model Rachel Hunter is 52. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 50. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 50. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 49. Jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 46. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 38. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 30. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 30.
Sept. 10: Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” “Another World”) is 81. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 79. Singer Jose Feliciano is 76. Actor Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 73. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 71. Actor Colin Firth is 61. Director Guy Ritchie is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 49. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 47. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 39.
Sept. 11: Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 78. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 68. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 63. Actor Kristy McNichol is 59. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 54. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 51. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 34. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 20.
Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 56. Comedian Louis C.K. is 54. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 47. Actor Lauren Stamile (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Actor Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 43. Singer Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) is 43. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 40. AActor Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 35. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 28. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 25.
Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 90. Actor Eileen Fulton (“As The World Turns”) is 88. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″The Rockford Files”) is 85. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 80. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 77. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 77. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 71. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 60. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 60. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 55. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 54. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life to Live”) is 53. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 51. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 46. Singer Fiona Apple is 44. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Singer Niall Horan, who got his start in One Direction, is 28. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 26. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 25.
Sept. 14: Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 85. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 77. Country singer John Berry is 62. Actor Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 52. Actor Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 51. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 37. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 32.
Sept. 15: Actor Danny Nucci (“The Fosters”) is 53. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” “Sports Night”) is 50. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 43. Actor Dave Annable (“Brothers and Sisters”) is 42. Actor Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 42. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 35.
