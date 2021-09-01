Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 79. TV personality Dr. Jan (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 77. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 61. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 52. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 52. Actor Ione Skye is 51. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 46. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 46. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 44. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 43. Actor Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 41. Singer Beyonce’ Knowles (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 40. Actor Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 39. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 35. Singer James Bay is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 26.