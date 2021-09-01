Celebrity birthdays

Sept. 2: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 83. Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 82. Singer-turned-minister Joe Simon is 78. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 78. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 73. Actor Mark Harmon is 70. Actor Linda Purl (“Happy Days,” “Matlock”) is 66. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 62. Actor Keanu Reeves is 57. Actor Salma Hayek is 55. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life to Live”) is 55. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 53. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 52. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 48. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 48. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 47. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 44. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 44. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 42. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 37. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 36. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 34. DJ-music producer Zedd is 32.
Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 81. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 79. Actor Valerie Perrine is 78. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 66. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 64. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 57. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 56. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 56. Actor Charlie Sheen is 56. Singer Jennifer Paige is 48. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 46. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 45. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 43. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 43. Actor Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 42. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 37. Singer August Alsina is 29.
Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 79. TV personality Dr. Jan (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 77. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 61. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 52. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 52. Actor Ione Skye is 51. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 46. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 46. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 44. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 43. Actor Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 41. Singer Beyonce’ Knowles (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 40. Actor Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 39. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 35. Singer James Bay is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 26.
Sept. 5: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 92. Broadway actor Carol Lawrence is 89. Actor Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 86. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” ″24″) is 82. Actor George Lazenby is 82. Actor Raquel Welch is 81. Singer Al Stewart is 76. Actor-director Dennis Dugan (“Big Daddy,” “Happy Gilmore”) is 75. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 75. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 74. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 71. Actor Michael Keaton is 70. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 70. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 58. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine (and of Audioslave) is 53. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 52. Actor Rose McGowan is 48. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 45. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 36. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 35. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 30.
Sept. 6: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 82. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 78. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 77. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 74. Country singer Buddy Miller is 69. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” ″Magic Mike”) is 67. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 64. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 63. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 63. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 60. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 59. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 58. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 58. Actor Rosie Perez is 57. Singer Macy Gray is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston is 52. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 52. Actor Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 51. Actor Dylan Bruno (“Numb3ers”) is 49. Actor Idris Elba is 49. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day At A Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 49. Actor Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 49. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 47. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 47. Actor Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 45. Rapper Noreaga is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 43. Actor Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 38. Actor Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 36. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 33.
Sept. 7: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 91. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 78. Singer Alfa Anderson of Chic is 75. Actor Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” ″The Concorde: Airport ’79″) is 73. Drummer Dennis Thompson of MC5 is 73. Actor Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 71. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 70. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 68. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 67. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 67. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 65. Songwriter Diane Warren is 65. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 64. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 58. Comedian Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Model Angie Everhart is 52. Actor Diane Farr (“Numb3rs,” “Rescue Me”) is 52. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 51. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 51. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 (three-eleven) is 51. Actor Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 48. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 45. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” ″Final Destination”) is 43. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 37. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 36. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 35. Actor Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” ″Thirteen”) is 34. Actor Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) is 32. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 15.
Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 79. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 69. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 59. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 57. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 56. Singer Neko Case is 51. Actor David Arquette is 50. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 50. TV personality Kennedy is 49. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom,”) is 44. Singer Pink is 42. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 41. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 40. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 34. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 19.
— The Associated Press