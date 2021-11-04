Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 4: Actor Loretta Swit (“MASH”) is 84. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 83. Singer Delbert McClinton is 81. Actor Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 67. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 61. Actor Kathy Griffin is 61. Actor Ralph Macchio is 60. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 60. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 52. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 52. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” ″Real Housewives of New York”) is 51. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 51. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 50. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 50. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” ″One Life To Live”) is 46. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 46. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 41.
Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin (“The Hurricane,” “Scarface”) is 84. Actor Chris Robinson (“General Hospital”) is 83. Actor Elke Summer is 81. Singer Art Garfunkel is 80. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 74. TV personality Kris Jenner is 66. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 66. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 63. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 63. Singer Bryan Adams is 62. Actor Tilda Swinton (“The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” ″Adaptation”) is 61. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 59. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 58. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 58. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 56. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 54. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 53. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 53. Actor Sam Rockwell is 53. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 50. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 50. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 47. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” ″House of Cards,”) is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 41. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 36. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 34.
Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 92. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89. Singer P.J. Proby is 83. Actor Sally Field is 75. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 72. TV host Catherine Crier is 67. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 66. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 64. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 58. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 57. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 55. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 51. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 49. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 49. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 47. Actor Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 43. Actor Taryn Manning is 43. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 35. Actor Emma Stone is 33.
Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 83. Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 79. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 78. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 61. Actor Julie Pinson (“As The World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 54. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 53. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer As Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 52. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) is 51. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 49. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 49. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Mistresses,” “Lost”) is 48. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 38. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 38. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 36. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 33. Singer Lorde is 25.
Nov. 8: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 77. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 72. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 71. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 69. Actor Alfre Woodard is 69. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 67. Guitarist Pearl Thompson of The Cure is 64. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 60. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 55. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 54. Actor Parker Posey is 53. Singer Diana King is 51. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 49. Actor Gretchen Mol is 49. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 47. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 46. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 44. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 42. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 36. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 33. Singer SZA is 32. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 30. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 27. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 19.
Nov. 9: Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 73. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 70. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 62. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 61. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 57. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 51. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 51. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 48. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 44. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 43. Country singer Chris Lane is 37. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 34. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 33.
Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 87. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ″Beloved”) is 84. Country singer Donna Fargo is 80. Lyricist Tim Rice is 77. Actor Jack Scalia is 71. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 65. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 62. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 58. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 58. Actor Michael Jai White is 57. Country singer Chris Cagle is 53. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 53. Actor Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 51. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. Rapper Warren G is 51. Actor Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” “The Shield”) is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 47. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 46. Rapper Eve is 43. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 42. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 39. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 38. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 35. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 31. Actor Genevieve Buechner (“UnREAL”) is 30. Actor Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 27. Actor Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) is 22. Actor Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 21.
— The Associated Press