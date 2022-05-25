Celebrity birthdays

May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 83. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 77. Singer Stevie Nicks is 74. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 73. Actor Pam Grier is 73. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 73. Actor Margaret Colin is 64. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 63. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 62. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 60. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 60. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 58. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 56. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 54. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 52. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 51. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 51. Singer Lauryn Hill is 47. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 44. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 43. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 43.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 87. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 87. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 86. Actor Bruce Weitz is 79. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 77. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 72. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 67. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 65. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 64. Actor Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 61. Actor Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 61. Comedian Adam Carolla is 58. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 57. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 56. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 53. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 51. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 51. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 49. Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 47. Rapper Jadakiss is 47. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 47. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 42. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 38. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 32. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 28. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 23.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 91. Singer Gladys Knight is 78. Singer Billy Vera is 78. Singer John Fogerty is 77. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 66. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 64. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 60. Actor Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 58. Country singer Phil Vassar is 58. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 57. Singer Kylie Minogue is 54. Rapper Chubb Rock is 54. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 53. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” “The View”) is 45. R&B singer Jaheim is 45. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 44. Actor Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Undeclared”) is 43. Actor Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” “The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 40. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 40. Singer Colbie Caillat is 37. Actor Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 37.

May 29: Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 75. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 72. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 69. Singer LaToya Jackson is 66. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” “The Silence of the Lambs”) is 65. Actor Annette Bening is 64. Actor Rupert Everett is 63. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 63. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 61. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 59. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 55. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 55. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” “Lost”) is 53. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” “Orange Is the New Black”) is 50. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 49. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 48. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 47. Rapper Playa Poncho is 47. Singer Fonseca is 43. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” “Dr. Ken”) is 41. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 37. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 37. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 33. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” “One Life to Live”) is 31. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 29.

May 30: Actor Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 87. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 86. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 78. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” “Sneakers”) is 71. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 69. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” “Married... With Children”) is 64. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 61. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 60. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 58. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 58. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 58. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” “The Big Bang Theory”) is 51. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 51. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 51. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 47. Rapper Remy Ma is 42. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 40. Actor Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 35. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 23. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mad Men”) is 22.

May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 92. Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 84. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 82. Actor Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 79. Actor Tom Berenger is 72. Actor Gregory Harrison is 72. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 65. Actor Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” “Profiler”) is 64. Comedian Chris Elliott is 62. Actor Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” “Back to the Future”) is 61. Singer Corey Hart is 60. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 58. Actor Brooke Shields is 57. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 55. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 55. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 50. Actor Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 50. Actor Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 47. Actor Colin Farrell is 46. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 45. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 45. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 42. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 36. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 35. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 26.

June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Actor Brian Cox (“Succession”) is 76. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 75. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 72. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 66. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 62. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 61. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 53. Model Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 45. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 44. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 42. Singer Brandi Carlile is 41. Comedian Amy Schumer is 41. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 38. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 31. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 22.

— The Associated Press

