Celebrity birthdays

May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 94. Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 86. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 79. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 67. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 64. Actor Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” “Melrose Place”) is 59. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 58. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 57. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 56. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 54. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” “The Facts of Life”) is 53. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” “Profiler”) is 51. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 50. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 49. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 45. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 44. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 38. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 36. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 30. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 27.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” “Gods and Generals”) is 84. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 74. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 66. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 58. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 54. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 50. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 47. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 43. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 37. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 35. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 34. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 29.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 78. Actor Tim Roth is 61. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 56. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 56. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 56. Actor Cate Blanchett is 53. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 53. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 51. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 50. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 49. Singer Shanice is 49. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 48. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 44. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 44. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 43. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 41. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 39. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 37. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 29.

May 15: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 86. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 80. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” “Hee Haw”) is 80. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” “Mulholland Falls”) is 76. Musician Brian Eno is 74. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 72. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 61. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 50. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 48. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 44. Bassist David Hartley of The War On Drugs is 42. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 41. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” “American Horror Story”) is 40. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 40. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 38.

May 16: Actor Danny Trejo is 78. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 69. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 58. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 57. Singer Janet Jackson is 56. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” “General Hospital”) is 56. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 55. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 54. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 53. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” “The Apprentice”) is 51. Actor Tori Spelling is 49. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 45. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 41. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 37. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 36. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” “Hannah Montana”) is 36. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 32. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” “Parenthood”) is 28.

May 17: TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 69. Singer Enya is 61. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 59. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 59. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 57. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 57. Actor Paige Turco (“The 100”) is 57. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” “He Got Game”) is 56. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 53. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 52. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 52. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 48. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 37. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” “Kim Possible”) is 36. Actor Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 33. Actor Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 32.

May 18: Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 74. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 73. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 72. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” “Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 71. Country singer George Strait is 70. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” “The Replacement Killers”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 62. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 56. Singer-actor Martika (“Wiseguy”) is 53. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Musician Jack Johnson is 47. Country singer David Nail is 43. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 42. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 40. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 37. Actor Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 26. Actor Hala Finley (“Man with a Plan”) is 13.

— The Associated Press