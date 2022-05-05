Celebrity birthdays

May 5: Actor Pat Carroll is 95. Actor Michael Murphy is 84. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 79. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 78. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 77. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 74. Actor Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” “Knots Landing”) is 67. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Beverly Hills Cop”) is 65. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 52. Actor Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 49. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 47. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 43. Singer Craig David is 41. Actor Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” “The Tudors”) is 39. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 39. Singer Adele is 34. Singer Chris Brown is 33.

May 6: Singer Bob Seger is 77. Actor Julianne Phillips is 62. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 62. Actor George Clooney is 61. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 61. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 58. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 57. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 56. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 51. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” “Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 39. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Rapper Meek Mill is 35. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 29.

May 7: Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 72. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 70. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 63. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 61. Actor Traci Lords is 54. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 52. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 51. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 48. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 30. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 28.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 82. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 80. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 77. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 74. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 71. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Country musician Billy Burnette is 69. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 69. Actor David Keith is 68. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 67. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 65. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 58. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 58. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 54. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 50. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 47. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 45. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 44. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” “Unbroken”) is 39. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 39. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 38.

May 9: Actor Candice Bergen is 76. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 75. Musician Billy Joel is 73. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 72. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 71. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 69. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 66. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Northern Exposure”) is 61. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 60. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” “The Wire”) is 58. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 51. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” “24”) is 47. Singer Tamia is 47. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 45. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Rosario Dawson is 43. Musician Andrew W.K. is 43. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” “In Plain Sight,” “American Dreams”) is 40. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 37. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” “The Newsroom”) is 36.

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 84. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 76. Singer Dave Mason is 76. Actor Mike Hagerty (“Friends”) is 68. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 67. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 64. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 63. Singer Bono of U2 is 62. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 61. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 59. Model Linda Evangelista is 57. Rapper Young MC is 55. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 54. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 54. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 53. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” “The Good Wife”) is 52. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” “The General’s Daughter”) is 51. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 50. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 47. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 45. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” “Kenan and Kel”) is 44. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 42. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 39. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 32.

May 11: Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 74. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24”) is 70. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” “Titanic”) is 70. Actor Boyd Gaines is 69. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 67. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 63. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 59. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 58. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 54. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 54. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 51. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 47. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 44. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 41. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” “Tuck Everlasting”) is 40. Rapper Ace Hood is 34. Singer Prince Royce is 33. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 29. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 28.

