Celebrity birthdays

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 77. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 72. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 68. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World” is 61. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 58. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 56. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 52. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 51. Actor David Faustino (“Married... With Children”) is 48. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 45. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 45. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41. Actor Jessica Biel is 40. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 38. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 36. Singer Camila Cabello is 25. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 19. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 19.
March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 84. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 81. Singer Chris Rea is 71. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 70. Actor Kay Lenz is 69. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 69. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 68. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 65. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 64. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 61. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 59. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 57. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 56. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 56. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 55. Actor Patsy Kensit is 54. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 52. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 51. Country singer Jason Sellers is 51. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 45. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 37. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 37. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 36. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 36. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is 29.
March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 90. Actor James B. Sikking (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 88. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 84. Actor Samantha Eggar (“The Molly Maguires,” ″Dr. Doolittle”) is 83. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 76. Actor Eddie Hodges is 75. Singer Eddy Grant is 74. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 70. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 68. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 67. Actor Adriana Barraza is 66. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 63. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 60. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 53. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 52. Singer Rome is 52. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 48. Actor Eva Mendes is 48. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Enterprise”) is 47. Model Niki Taylor is 47. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 44. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 41. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 33. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 33. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 24.
March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 82. Actor Ben Murphy is 80. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 77. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 75. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75. Singer Kiki Dee is 75. TV personality John Stossel is 75. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 69. Actor Tom Arnold is 63. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 59. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 55. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 55. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 54. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 53. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 52. Country singer Trent Willmon is 49. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 48. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 48. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 45. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 42. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 38. Actor Eli Marienthal is 36. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 31. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 19.
March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 82. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 79. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 76. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 76. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 70. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 66. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 63. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 63. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61. Singer Taylor Dayne is 60. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 58. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 58. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 56. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 55. Actor Rachel Weisz is 51. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 51. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 49. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 49. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 48. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 48. Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 48. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 47. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is the New Black,” "That ’70s Show”) is 42. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 30. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 25.
March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 87. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 86. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 78. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 77. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 76. Singer Peggy March is 74. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 65. Singer Gary Numan is 64. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 63. Actor Aidan Quinn is 63. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 62. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 61. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 61. Singer Shawn Mullins is 54. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 52. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 46. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 45. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 45. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 44. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 44. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 43. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 43. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 32.
March 9: Actor Joyce Van Patten is 88. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 86. Actor Trish Van Devere is 81. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 80. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 80. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 79. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 77. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 74. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men in Black”) is 64. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 63. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 62. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 58. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 54. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 52. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 51. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 51. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 50. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 50. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 43. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 43. Rapper Chingy is 42. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 41. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 39. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 36. Rapper Bow Wow is 35. Rapper YG is 32. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 30. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 27.
— The Associated Press