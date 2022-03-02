Celebrity birthdays

March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 82. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 79. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 76. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 76. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 70. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 66. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 63. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 63. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61. Singer Taylor Dayne is 60. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 58. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 58. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 56. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 55. Actor Rachel Weisz is 51. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 51. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 49. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 49. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 48. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 48. Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 48. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 47. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is the New Black,” "That ’70s Show”) is 42. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 30. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 25.