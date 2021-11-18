Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” “Nanny and the Professor”) is 80. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 65. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 61. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 58. Singer Bjork is 56. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 48. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 47.

Nov. 22: Actor Michael Callan is 86. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 81. Actor Tom Conti is 80. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 80. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 71. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 71. Actor Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 70. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 65. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” “Mad About You”) is 65. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 63. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 60. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 58. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 57. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 55. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years a Slave,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 53.