Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 74. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 73. Singer Graham Parker is 71. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 69. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 68. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 63. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 61. Singer Kim Wilde is 61. Actor Tim Guinee (GIH’-nee) (“Elementary”) is 59. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 59. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 56. Actor Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 53. Actor Owen Wilson is 53. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Life in Pieces,” “The Mindy Project”) is 53.
Nov. 19: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 85. Media mogul Ted Turner is 83. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79.
Nov. 20: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 94. Comedian Dick Smothers is 83. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 79. Actor Veronica Hamel is 78. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 75. Musician Joe Walsh is 74. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 73. Actor Bo Derek is 65. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 64. Actor Sean Young is 62. Pianist Jim Brickman is 60. Actor Ming-Na Wen (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Mulan”) is 58. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 56. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 56. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 52.
Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” “Nanny and the Professor”) is 80. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 65. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 61. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 58. Singer Bjork is 56. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 48. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 47.
Nov. 22: Actor Michael Callan is 86. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 81. Actor Tom Conti is 80. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 80. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 71. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 71. Actor Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 70. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 65. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” “Mad About You”) is 65. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 63. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 60. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 58. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 57. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 55. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years a Slave,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 53.
Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 80. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls”) is 77. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 74. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 62. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” “Living Single”) is 61. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 61.
Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 81. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 80. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 79. Singer Lee Michaels is 76. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 74. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 71. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 57. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 53. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 51. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 50. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” “Roswell”) is 44. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Roswell”) is 43.
— The Associated Press