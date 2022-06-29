Celebrity birthdays

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 86. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 78. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 71. Actor David Garrison (“Married...with Children”) is 70. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 69. Actor David Alan Grier is 66. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 63. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 60. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 59. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 53. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 53. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” “Boston Legal”) is 51. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 50. Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” “Mean Girls”) is 40. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 39. Country singer Cole Swindell is 39. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 38. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 34.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 91. Actor Jamie Farr is 88. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 88. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 81. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 80. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 77. Actor Trevor Eve is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 71. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 71. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 71. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 71. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 70. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 66. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 66. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 62. Singer Michelle Wright is 61. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Homicide”) is 60. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 60. Actor Pamela Anderson is 55. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 52. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “NYPD Blue”) is 52. Rapper Missy Elliott is 51. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Ally McBeal”) is 51. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 48. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 47. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 47. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 46. Actor Liv Tyler is 45. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 37. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 30. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 24. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) is 19.

July 2: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 92. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 91. Actor Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 85. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Seinfeld”) is 75. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 73. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” “It’s a Living”) is 68. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 66. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 61. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 57. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 52. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 46. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 44. Singer Michelle Branch is 39. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 38. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 37. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” “High School Musical”) is 37. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 36. Actor Margot Robbie is 32.

July 3: Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 82. Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 79. Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 79. Country singer Johnny Lee is 76. Writer Dave Barry is 75. Actor Betty Buckley is 75. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 73. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 67. Talk show host Montel Williams is 66. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 64. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 62. Actor Tom Cruise is 60. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” “Dharma and Greg”) is 60. Actor Hunter Tylo is 60. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 58. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 58. TV chef Sandra Lee is 56. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 53. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” “Becker”) is 53. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 52. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 47. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 46. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 44. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 43. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 42. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 42. Singer Elle King is 33. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 31. Actor Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 27.

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 98. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 95. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” “White Shadow”) is 83. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 82. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 79. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 79. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 71. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 70. Singer John Waite is 70. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 64. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 62. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 60. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 59. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 59. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 57. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” “The Daily Show”) is 51. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 47. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 44. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 44. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 40. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 40. Singer Melanie Fiona is 39.

July 5: Musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Musician Huey Lewis is 72. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 70. Singer Marc Cohn is 63. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” “Sister, Sister”) is 60. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 59. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 57. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Singer Joe is 49. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 49. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 46. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 45. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 42. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 40. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 37. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 31.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 82. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 77. Actor Fred Dryer is 76. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 76. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 75. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 71. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 71. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 70. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 67. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 67. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 64. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 63. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 62. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 56. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 55. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 54. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 51. Rapper 50 Cent is 47. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 44. Comedian Kevin Hart is 43. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 37. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 32.

