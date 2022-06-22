Celebrity birthdays

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 82. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 75. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 66. Actor Frances McDormand is 65. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 60. Director Josh Whedon (“The Avengers,” ″Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 58. Singer Chico DeBarge is 52. Actor Selma Blair is 50. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 48. Singer KT Tunstall is 47. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 46. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 45. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 42. Singer Duffy is 38.

June 24: Actor Michele Lee is 80. Singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 78. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 77. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 73. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 72. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 72. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 66. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 63. Musician Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 61. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 45. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 41. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 29.

June 25: Actor June Lockhart is 97. Singer Eddie Floyd is 85. Actor Barbara Montgomery (“Amen,” ″The Women of Brewster Place”) is 83. Actor Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 82. Singer Carly Simon is 79. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 76. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 75. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 70. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 68. Actor Michael Sabatino (“NYPD Blue”) is 67. Actor Ricky Gervais is 61. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” ″Profiler”) is 58. Rapper Richie Rich is 55. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None The Richer) is 51. Actor Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) is 51. Bassist Mike Kroegerof Nickelback is 50. Actor Linda Cardellini (“ER,” ″Scooby Doo”) is 47. Actor Busy Philipps (“ER,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 43.

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 88. Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 84. Singer Georgie Fame is 79. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 76. Singer Brenda Holloway is 76. Actor Michael Paul Chan (“The Closer”) is 72. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 71. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 67. Actor Gedde Watanabe (“ER,” ″Sixteen Candles”) is 67. Singer Chris Isaak is 66. Singer Patty Smyth is 65. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 63. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 59. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 54. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 53. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” ″Boogie Nights”) is 52. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”) is 52. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 52. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 52. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 52. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 48. Singer Gretchen Wilson is 48. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 43. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 43. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Slackers,” ″Rushmore”) is 42. Actor Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 38. Actor Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 30. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 29.

June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 80. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 71. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 67. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 63. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Lost,” ″Alias”) is 56. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 53. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Junior (“Battle Creek”) is 52. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 52. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 51. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 47. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer is 46. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 44. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 38. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 36. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 36. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Actor Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 31. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 26. Singer H.E.R. is 25. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 23.

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 96. Comedian John Byner is 85. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 77. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 76. Actor Kathy Bates is 74. Actor Alice Krige is 68. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 59. Actor Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” ″The Single Guy”) is 57. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 57. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 56. Actor John Cusack is 56. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 53. Actor Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 53. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 53. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 46. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 45. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 36.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 78. Comedian Richard Lewis is 75. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 74. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 74. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 69. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 69. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 67. Actor Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 61. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 60. Actor Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 59. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 58. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 58. Actor Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 55. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 54. Actor Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 51. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 50. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 49. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 44. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 44. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 44. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 44. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 40. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 39. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 28.

— The Associated Press