Celebrity birthdays

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” “Doc Martin”) is 88. Actor Joan Van Ark is 79. Actor Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” “Norm”) is 67. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 58. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 49. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 47. Actor China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 45. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 44. Actor Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Actor Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 40. Actor Olivia Hack is 39. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 35. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 35.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 90. Singer Barry Manilow is 79. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 68. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 65. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 64. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 64. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” “Wings,” “Ned and Stacy”) is 62. Actor Greg Kinnear is 59. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 53. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 40. Actor Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 40. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 39. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 39. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 39. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 25.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 80. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 75. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice”) is 66. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 51. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 46. Country singer Blake Shelton is 46. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 44. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 42. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 34. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 33. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 32.

June 19: Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 80. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 74. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 59. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 50. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch”) is 48. Actor Neil Brown Jr.(“SEAL Team”) is 42. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 42. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 40. Actor Paul Dano is 38. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 33. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 32. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 24.

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” “Once and Again”) is 93. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 80. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 78. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 75. Singer Lionel Richie is 73. Actor John Goodman is 70. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 68. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 60. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 55. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 51. Singer Chino Moreno is 49. Singer Amos Lee is 45. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 42. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 39. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 36. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 33. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 25.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 89. Actor Monte Markham is 87. Actor Mariette Hartley is 82. Comedian Joe Flaherty (“SCTV”) is 81. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 78. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 75. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 75. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 75. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 72. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 71. Actor Robyn Douglas (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 70. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” “Bloom County”) is 65. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 64. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 63. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 60. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”) is 58. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 58. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 57. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 57. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 55. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 54. Country singer Allison Moorer is 50. Actor Juliette Lewis is 49. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 48. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 47. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 46. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 43. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 41. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 40. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 30. Singer Rebecca Black is 25.

June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 86. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 79. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 78. Singer Todd Rundgren is 74. Actor Meryl Streep is 73. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 73. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 69. Actor Chris Lemmon is 68. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 66. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 65. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior”) is 64. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 63. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 62. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 61. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 58. Actor Amy Brenneman is 58. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor Michael Trucco (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Gallactica”) is 52. TV personality Carson Daly is 49. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 49. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 46. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 43. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 37. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 25.

— The Associated Press