Celebrity birthdays

June 9: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 75. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ″ER”) is 58. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ″Medea” films) is 56. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 55. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 49. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ″Arrested Development”) is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 30.

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon”) is 83. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 81. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (“The English Patient,” “Das Boot”) is 81. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “The Wire”) is 73. Actor Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 67. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 61. Singer Maxi Priest is 61. Actor Gina Gershon is 60. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 59. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 58. Actor Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 58. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 57. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 57. Actor Doug McKeon (“On Golden Pond”) is 56. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 55. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 55. Rapper The D.O.C. is 54. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 52. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 51. Singer Faith Evans is 49. Actor Hugh Dancy is 47. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 44. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” ″Hustle and Flow”) is 44. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ″Now and Again”) is 44. Country singer Lee Brice is 43. Singer Hoku is 41. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 40. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 37. Actor Titus Makin (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 33. Actor Tristin Mays (2018′s “MacGyver,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 19.

June 11: Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 82. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 78. Actor Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 77. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 73. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 72. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 70. Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 69. Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 63. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) is 62. Singer Gioia Bruno of Exposé is 59. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 56. Country singer Bruce Robison is 56. Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 53. Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 48. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 46. Actor Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 44. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 36.

June 12: Disney composer Richard Sherman is 94. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (“The District”) is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 72. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 71. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ″Three’s Company”) is 64. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 63. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” ″Young and the Restless”) is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 60. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ″Cadillac Records”) is 60. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 53. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 48. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 44. Actor Wil Horneff (“The Yearling”) is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portgual. The Man is 41. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 36.

June 13: Actor Bob McGrath (“Sesame Street”) is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 73. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia”) is 71. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 59. Singer David Gray is 54. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 54. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 53. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 53. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 52. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 48. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 44. Actor Chris Evans (“The Fantastic Four”) is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub (“Promised Land”) is 39. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 37. Actor Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 36. Actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 36. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass” films) is 32.

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 77. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 76. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 75. Actor Will Patton is 68. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 63. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 61. Actor Traylor Howard (“Monk,” ″Two Guys And A Girl”) is 56. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 54. Actor Faizon Love (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 54. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 54. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”) is 45. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 44. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″Guiding Light”) is 40. Actor Torrance Coombs (“Reign,” “The Tudors”) is 39. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 39. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 34. Actor Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 31. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 30.

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 88. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 76. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ″Shakespeare in Love”) is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 73. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 71. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 68. Actor Jim Belushi is 68. Actor Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 67. Actor Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 67. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 65. Actor Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 63. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 59. Actor Helen Hunt is 59. Actor Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 58. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 58. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 56. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 56. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 53. Actor Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 52. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 51. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 50. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 49. Actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital”) is 49. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 47. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 46. Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step,” ″Beethoven” films) is 42. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 41. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 38. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 32. Actor Sterling Jerins (“The Conjuring” films) is 18.

