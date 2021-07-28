Celebrity birthdays

July 31: Actor Don Murray is 92. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 90. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 82. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific”) is 82. Singer Lobo is 78. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 77. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 76. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 71. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 70. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 69. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 69. Actor James Read (“Legally Blonde”) is 68. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 65. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 64. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 64. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 63. Actor Wesley Snipes is 59. Country singer Chad Brock is 58. Musician Fatboy Slim is 58. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 57. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 56. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 55. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 55. Actor Loren Dean (“Space Cowboys”) is 52. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 50. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days”) is 46. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved by the Bell”) is 44. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 42. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 27. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 23.