Celebrity birthdays

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ″Emergency!”) is 88. Actor David Warner (“Titanic”) is 80. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 79. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 75. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” ″Goodfellas”) is 71. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 68. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 68. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 68. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 68. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 58. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 56. Country singer Martina McBride is 55. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 54. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 52. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 49. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 49. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 48. Actor Stephen Dorff is 48. Country singer James Otto is 48. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 47. Musician Danger Mouse is 44. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 41. Actor Allison Mack (“Smallville”) is 39. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 38. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and the Restless”) is 28.
July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 85. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 82. Singer Paul Anka is 80. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 76. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 74. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 73. Actor Ken Olin is 67. Actor Delta Burke is 65. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 63. Country singer Neal McCoy is 63. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 58. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 58. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 57. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 53. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 52. Director Christopher Nolan (“Memento,” ″Insomnia”) is 51. Actor Tom Green is 50. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 50. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 50. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Hilary Swank is 47. Actor Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Not Another Teen Movie”) is 44. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 41. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 41. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“Chuck,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 39. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 39. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 37. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo”) is 22.
July 31: Actor Don Murray is 92. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 90. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 82. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific”) is 82. Singer Lobo is 78. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 77. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 76. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 71. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 70. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 69. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 69. Actor James Read (“Legally Blonde”) is 68. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 65. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 64. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 64. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 63. Actor Wesley Snipes is 59. Country singer Chad Brock is 58. Musician Fatboy Slim is 58. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 57. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 56. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 55. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 55. Actor Loren Dean (“Space Cowboys”) is 52. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 50. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days”) is 46. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved by the Bell”) is 44. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 42. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 27. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 23.
Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 90. Blues musician Robert Cray is 68. Singer Michael Penn is 63. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 62. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 61. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 61. Rapper Coolio is 58. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 57. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 56. Country singer George Ducas is 55. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 53. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 51. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 48. Actor Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 40. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get a Life”) is 40. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 35. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 32.
Aug. 2: Actor Nehemiah Persoff (“Some Like It Hot”) is 102. Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 84. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 78. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 76. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 71. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 68. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 66. Singer Mojo Nixon is 64. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 62. Actor Apollonia is 62. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men in Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 59. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 57. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 51. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 45. Actor Edward Furlong is 44. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 40. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 36. Singer Charli XCX is 29. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 29.
Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 80. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 71. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 67. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 62. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 60. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 60. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 58. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 58. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 55. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 51. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 50. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 49. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like a Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 48. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 42. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 38. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 36. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”) is 36. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 36. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 33.
Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 78. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” ″Homicide”) is 77. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 66. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 63. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men In Trees”) is 62. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 60. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 56. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 53. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 53. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 52. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 50. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 40. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 40. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 36. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 33. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 29. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 26.
