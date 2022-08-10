Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 11: Actor-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 97. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 79. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 79. Country singer John Conlee is 76. Singer Eric Carmen is 73. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 69. Singer Joe Jackson is 68. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 57. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 55. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 54. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 54. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 54. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 54. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 52. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 49. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 46. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 43. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 42. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 39. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 38. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 37. Rapper Asher Roth is 37. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 29.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 83. Actor Jennifer Warren is 81. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 73. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 72. Singer Kid Creole is 72 Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 68. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 68. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 66. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 66. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 61. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 59. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under,” ″Sports Night”) is 57. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 55. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 51. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 51. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 51. Actor Casey Affleck is 47. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 42. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 42. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 34. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 31. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 30. Actor Imani Hakim (“Mythic Quest,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 29.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ″Murder One”) is 78. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 74. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 63. Actor Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ″Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 61. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 60. Actor Debi Mazar is 58. Actor Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 55. Actor Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is 52. Country singer Andy Griggs is 49. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 44. Actor Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 43. Actor Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is 40. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 38. Singer James Morrison is 38. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 23.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 84. Singer David Crosby is 81. Country singer Connie Smith is 81. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 77. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 76. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Actor Susan St. James is 76. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 75. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 74. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 72. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 71. Actor Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” ″227″) is 66. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 63. Singer Sarah Brightman is 62. Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Actor Halle Berry is 56. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 54. Actor Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 54. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 54. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 53. Actor Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 50. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 48. Actor Mila Kunis is 39. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 39. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 39. Actor Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 18.

Aug. 15: Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 86. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 80. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 78. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 76. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 74. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 73. Actor Tess Harper is 72. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 67. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” ″Heroes”) is 65. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″Cory in the House”) is 64. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 61. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 59. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 55. Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 54. Actor Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is 52. Actor Ben Affleck is 50. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″Species”) is 48. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 44. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 38. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 33. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 33. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 33. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 32. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 32.

Aug. 16: Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” ″The Virginian”) is 89. Actor Julie Newmar is 89. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 88. Actor Anita Gillette is 86. Actor Bob Balaban (“A Mighty Wind,” ″Best In Show”) is 77. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 77. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 76. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 74. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Will and Grace”) is 72. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (“Family Matters”) is 70. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 69. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 69. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” ″The Terminator”) is 68. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 67. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 65. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 65. Actor Angela Bassett is 64. Singer Madonna is 64. Actor Timothy Hutton is 62. Actor Steve Carell is 60. Actor Andy Milder (“Weeds”) is 54. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 52. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 50. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 47. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 42. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 37. Actor Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 37. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (“Desperate Housewives”) is 36. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 36. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 35. Rapper Young Thug is 31. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 29. Singer Greyson Chance is 25.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert De Niro is 79. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 75. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 73. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 71. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 69. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 67. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 67. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 64. Actor Sean Penn is 62. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 61. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Singer Maria McKee is 58. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 57. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 55. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 53. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 53. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (“Fashion Police,” ″E! News”) is 48. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 36. Actor Brady Corbet (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 34. Actor Austin Butler (film’s “Elvis”) is 31. Actor Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) is 28.