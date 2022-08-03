Celebrity birthdays

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 79. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 57. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 54. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Lost”) is 54. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 53. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 51. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 41. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Grace Under Fire”) are 30. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 27.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 59. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 51. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 47. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 18. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 14.

Aug. 6: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 79. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 70. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 60. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 58. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” “The Departed”) is 49. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,”“Punky Brewster”) is 46. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 41. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 41. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 38.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 80. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 78. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 78. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 72. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 70. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 67. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”) is 59. Actor Charlize Theron is 47. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 46. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” “Smallville”) is 43. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 26.

Aug. 8: Actor Dustin Hoffman is 85. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 75. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 69. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 46. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 46. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 42. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like A Man”) is 41. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 38. Actor Ken Baumann (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 25. Singer Shawn Mendes is 24. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 21.

Aug. 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 80. Comedian David Steinberg is 80. Actor Sam Elliott is 78. Actor Melanie Griffith is 65. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 58. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 56. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 54. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” “The Hulk”) is 54. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 46. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 39. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Twilight”) is 37.

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 76. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 63. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 59. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 49. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” “Reba”) is 43. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 43. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 42. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” “90210”) is 38. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 35. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 32. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 11.