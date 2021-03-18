Celebrity birthdays

March 18: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 94. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” “Lord of the Rings”) is 71. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 70. Singer Irene Cara is 62. Keyboardist Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks is 62. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 60. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 59. Singer-actor Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” “Ugly Betty”) is 58. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 57. Actor David Cubitt (“Medium”) is 56. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 55. Actor Michael Bergin (“Baywatch”) is 52. Rapper-actor Queen Latifah is 51. Comedian Dane Cook (“Employee of the Month”) is 49. Singer Philip Sweet of Little Big Town is 47. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 47. Actor Sutton Foster (“Bunheads”) is 46. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 42. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 41. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 39. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal”) is 39. Actor Duane Henry (“NCIS”) is 36. Actor Lily Collins is 32. Actor Julia Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) is 26. Actor Ciara Bravo (“Big Time Rush”) is 24. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 17.
March 19: Actor Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 88. Actor Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” “Casino Royale”) is 85. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 84. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 75. Actor Glenn Close is 74. Film producer Harvey Weinstein is 69. Actor Bruce Willis is 66. Actor Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” “MadTV”) is 58. Actor Connor Trinneer (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 52. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 51. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 48. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Actor Virginia Williams (“Fuller House”) is 43. Actor Abby Brammell (“The Unit”) is 42. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 32. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 26.
March 20: Actor Hal Linden is 90. Country singer Don Edwards is 82. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 75. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 72. Actor William Hurt is 71. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 71. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 70. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 67. Actor Amy Aquino (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 64. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 64. Director Spike Lee is 64. Actor Theresa Russell is 64. Actor Holly Hunter is 63. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 60. Model Kathy Ireland is 58. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 58. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 56. Actor Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 55. Actor Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 53. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 51. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 50. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 48. Actor Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 47. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 43. Actor Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 42. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 39. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 38. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 37. Actor Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) is 35. Actor Barrett Doss (“Station 19”) is 32.
March 21: Actor Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 82. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 80. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 77. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Actor Timothy Dalton is 75. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 75. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 71. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 70. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 70. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 63. Actor Gary Oldman is 63. Actor Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 60. Actor Matthew Broderick is 59. Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 59. Actor Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 56. Musician DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 55. Musician MC Maxim of Prodigy is 54. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 54. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 53. Actor Laura Allen is 47. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 36. Actor Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”) is 35. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 27. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 17.
March 22: Composer Stephen Sondheim is 91. Actor William Shatner is 90. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 86. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 80. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 78. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 73. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 73. Actor Fanny Ardant is 72. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 69. Country singer James House is 66. Actor Lena Olin is 66. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 64. Actor Matthew Modine is 62. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key of Key and Peele is 50. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 50. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 46. Actor Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 46. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 45. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 45. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 44. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 40. Rapper Mims is 40. Actor Constance Wu (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 39. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 31.
March 23: Singer Chaka Khan is 68. Actor Amanda Plummer is 64. Actor Catherine Keener is 62. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” “About Schmidt”) is 57. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 56. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 56. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and A Half Men”) is 55. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 53. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 52. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 51. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 49. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off The Boat”) is 47. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 45. Actor Keri Russell is 45. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 43. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 43. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 43. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 43. Country singer Brett Young is 40.
March 24: Actor William Smith (“Conan the Barbarian,” “Any Which Way You Can”) is 88. Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 70. Comedian Louie Anderson is 68. Actor Robert Carradine (“Revenge of the Nerds”) is 67. Actor Donna Pescow is 67. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 60. TV personality Star Jones is 59. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 57. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 56. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 51. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 51. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51. Rapper Maceo of De La Soul is 51. Actor Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 50. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 48. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 47. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 44. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 43. Actor Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 42. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 41. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 41. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 40. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 35. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 31.