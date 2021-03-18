Celebrity birthdays

March 23: Singer Chaka Khan is 68. Actor Amanda Plummer is 64. Actor Catherine Keener is 62. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” “About Schmidt”) is 57. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 56. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 56. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and A Half Men”) is 55. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 53. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 52. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 51. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 49. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off The Boat”) is 47. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 45. Actor Keri Russell is 45. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 43. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 43. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 43. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 43. Country singer Brett Young is 40.

March 24: Actor William Smith (“Conan the Barbarian,” “Any Which Way You Can”) is 88. Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 70. Comedian Louie Anderson is 68. Actor Robert Carradine (“Revenge of the Nerds”) is 67. Actor Donna Pescow is 67. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 60. TV personality Star Jones is 59. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 57. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 56. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 51. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 51. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51. Rapper Maceo of De La Soul is 51. Actor Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 50. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 48. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 47. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 44. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 43. Actor Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 42. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 41. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 41. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 40. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 35. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 31.