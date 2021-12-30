Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 87. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 84. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” “Taxi”) is 81. Actor Fred Ward (“The Right Stuff”) is 79. Actor Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ″China Beach”) is 76. Singer Patti Smith is 75. Musician Jeff Lynne is 74. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today,” “The View”) is 68. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”) is 66. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65. Actor Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 65. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 64. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62. TV host Sean Hannity is 60. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 58. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 52. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 52. Actor Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 52. Actor Daniel Sunjata (“Rescue Me”) is 50. Actor Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 49. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” “Roswell”) is 48. Actor Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 44. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 43. Actor Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 41. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 41. Actor Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 39. Singer Andra Day is 37. Actor Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” “Reckless”) is 36. Singer Ellie Goulding is 35. Actor Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 35. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 35. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 31. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 30.
Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 84. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 81. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 80. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 80. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 79. Actor Ben Kingsley is 78. Actor Tim Matheson is 74. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 74. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 73. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 70. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 68. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 63. Singer Paul Westerberg is 62. Actor Val Kilmer is 62. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 59. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 58. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” “The Wire”) is 52. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 49. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 46. Singer Psy is 44. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 42. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 42. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” “Jersey Boys”) is 36. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 32.
Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 84. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 80. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 79. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 76. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 64. Actor Renn Woods is 64. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 58. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 53. Singer Tank is 46. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 26.
Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 70. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 68. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 61. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 51. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 51. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 47. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 43. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 41. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 41. Actor Kate Bosworth is 39. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 39. Musician Trombone Shorty is 36. Singer Bryson Tiller is 29.
Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 79. Singer Stephen Stills is 77. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 47. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 47. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 46. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 44. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 43. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 37. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 37. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 36. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 36. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 26.
Jan. 4: Actor Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 95. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 67. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 66. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 64. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 62. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” “Kids in the Hall”) is 59. Actor Dot Jones (“Glee”) is 58. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 57. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actor Julia Ormond is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 52. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 51. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 49. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 42. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 39. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 36.
Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 74. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 73. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 72. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 69. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 63. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 57. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” “Sisters”) is 55. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 54. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 54. Singer Marilyn Manson is 53. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 53. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” “Treme”) is 49. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 48. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 41. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29.
