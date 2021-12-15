Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 16: Actor Joyce Bulifant (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 84. Actor Liv Ullman is 83. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 80. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 76. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 75. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 72. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” “Brooklyn South”) is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt (“Private Practice,” “Law and Order”) is 58. Country singer Jeff Carson is 58. Comedian JB Smoove (“The Millers,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 56. Actor Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 54.
Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 85. Actor Bernard Hill is 77. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 76. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 76. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 75. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 74. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 74. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 73. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 72. Singer Paul Rodgers is 72. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 70. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 68. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 68. Actor Bill Pullman is 68. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber”) is 65. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 63. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 60. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 55. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 51. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 51.
Dec. 18: Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 78. Director Steven Spielberg is 75. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 71. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 68. Actor Ray Liotta is 67. Comedian Ron White is 65. Singer Angie Stone is 60. Actor Brad Pitt is 58. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 57. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” “Six Feet Under”) is 53. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 53. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 51. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 49. Singer Sia is 46. Singer Billie Eilish is 20. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 17.
Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 78. Actor Tim Reid is 77. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Country singer Janie Fricke is 74. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 60. Actor Jennifer Beals is 58. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 55. Magician Criss Angel is 54. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 49. Actor Alyssa Milano is 49.
Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80. Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 69. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 67. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” “Holocaust”) is 65. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 55. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 51. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 39. Actor Jonah Hill is 38. Singer JoJo is 31.
Dec. 21: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actor Jane Fonda is 84. Actor Larry Bryggman (TV’s “As the World Turns,” film’s ”Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 83. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Guitarist Albert Lee is 78. Actor Josh Mostel (“Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy”) is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73.
Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 85. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 83. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 76. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 73. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 53. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 48. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 41. Actor Harry Ford (“Code Black”) is 39. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 32. Singer Meghan Trainor is 28.
