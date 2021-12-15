Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 16: Actor Joyce Bulifant (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 84. Actor Liv Ullman is 83. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 80. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 76. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 75. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 72. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” “Brooklyn South”) is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt (“Private Practice,” “Law and Order”) is 58. Country singer Jeff Carson is 58. Comedian JB Smoove (“The Millers,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 56. Actor Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 54.

Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 85. Actor Bernard Hill is 77. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 76. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 76. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 75. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 74. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 74. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 73. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 72. Singer Paul Rodgers is 72. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 70. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 68. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 68. Actor Bill Pullman is 68. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber”) is 65. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 63. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 60. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 55. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 51. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 51.