Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 9: Singer Donny Osmond is 64. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 60. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 60. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” “Sports Night”) is 59. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 51. Rapper Canibus is 47. Singer Imogen Heap is 44. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 43. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 41. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 34. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 31.
Dec. 10: Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 70. TV chef Bobby Flay is 57. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 56. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 46. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 46. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 40. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 38. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 36. Actor Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” “The Cosby Show”) is 36.
Dec. 11: Actor Rita Moreno is 90. Singer David Gates of Bread is 81. Singer Brenda Lee is 77. Actor Bess Armstrong is 68. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 59. Actor Gary Dourdan (“C.S.I.”) is 55. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 54. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 52. Rapper-actor Yasiin Be (Mos Def) is 48. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 42. Actor Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 37. Actor Karla Souza (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 35. Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 25.
Dec. 12: Game show host Bob Barker is 98. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 71. Country singer La Costa is 71. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 69. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 58. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 54. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 51. Actor Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” “Twin Peaks”) is 51. Actor Regina Hall is 51. Actor Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 17.
Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 96. Singer Ted Nugent is 73. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 72. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 55. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 54. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 47. Actor Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 40. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 40. Actor Michael Socha (“Once Upon a Time In Wonderland”) is 34. Singer Taylor Swift is 32.
Dec. 14: Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 75. Actor Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 73. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 63. Actor Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 58. Actor Miranda Hart (“Call the Midwife”) is 49. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 46. Actor KaDee Strickland (“Private Practice”) is 46. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 37. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 33. Singer Tori Kelly is 29.
Dec. 15: Director Julie Taymor (Broadway’s “The Lion King”) is 69. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 66. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Actor Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is 42. Actor Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Actor George O. Gore II (“My Wife and Kids”) is 39. Actor Camilla Luddington (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Guitarist Alana Haim of Haim is 30. Actor Maude Apatow (Film’s “Knocked Up,” TV’s “Euphoria”) is 24.
