Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 9: Singer Donny Osmond is 64. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 60. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 60. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” “Sports Night”) is 59. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 51. Rapper Canibus is 47. Singer Imogen Heap is 44. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 43. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 41. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 34. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 31.

Dec. 10: Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 70. TV chef Bobby Flay is 57. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 56. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 46. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 46. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 40. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 38. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 36. Actor Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” “The Cosby Show”) is 36.