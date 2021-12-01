Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 77. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 76. Actor Ron Raines (“Guiding Light”) is 72. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 71. Actor Keith Szarabajka (”Angel,” “The Equalizer”) is 69. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 67. News anchor Stone Phillips is 67. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ″Chariots of Fire”) is 66. Actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface”) is 65. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 61. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 58. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 53. Actor Lucy Lui is 53. Actor Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 53. Actor Rena Sofer (“24,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 53. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 51. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 51. Singer Nelly Furtado is 43. Singer Britney Spears is 40. Singer-actror Jana Kramer is 38. Actor Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 38. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 33. Singer Charlie Puth is 30.
Dec. 3: Director Jean-Luc Godard is 91. Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 90. Actor Nicolas Coster (“The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo”) is 88. Actor Mary Alice is 80. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 73. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 72. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 67. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 66. Actor Daryl Hannah is 61. Actor Julianne Moore is 61. Actor Brendan Fraser is 53. Singer Montell Jordan is 53. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 52. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Jesse”) is 48. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 48. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 46. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 42. Actor Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 42. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 41. Actor Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 41. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 40. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 38. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 37. Actor Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia”) is 36. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 27.
Dec. 4: Game show host Wink Martindale is 88. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 85. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Jr. (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 84. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 79. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 77. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 73. Actor Jeff Bridges is 72. Guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rossington Collins Band) is 70. Actor Patricia Wettig is 70. Actor Tony Todd (“Final Destination” films) is 67. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 66. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 66. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 62. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 59. Actor Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ″Kirk”) is 57. Actor Marisa Tomei is 57. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Rapper Jay-Z is 52. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 51. Model Tyra Banks is 48. Country singer Lila McCann is 40. Actor Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 37. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 34. Actor Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 14.
Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe (“The Fugitive”) is 77. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 75. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 74. Actor Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 70. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 65. Country singer Ty England is 58. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 56. Country singer Gary Allan is 54. Comedian Margaret Cho is 53. Actor Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 52. Actor Kali Rocha (TV’s “Man with a Plan”) is 50. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 49. Actor Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 46. Actor Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” ″Angel”) is 45. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 42. Actor Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor”) is 40. Singer Keri Hilson is 39. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Actor Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 36. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 33.
Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 83. Country singer Helen Cornes is 80. Actor James Naughton (“Hostages,” “Planet of the Apes”) is 76. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 75. Actor JoBeth Williams is 73. Actor Tom Hulce is 68. Actor Kin Shriner is 68. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 68. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 66. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 66. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 66. Comedian Steven Wright is 66. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 65. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 60. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 59. Actor Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 59. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ″Knocked Up”) is 54. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 51. Actor Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 45. Actor Ashley Madekwe (”Revenge,” “Salem”) is 40. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 32.
Dec. 7: Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers is 90. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 89. Country singer Gary Morris is 73. Singer Tom Waits is 72. Actor Priscilla Barnes (“Three’s Company”) is 64. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 63. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 63. Actor Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul”) is 57. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 56. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 55. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 49. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 47. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 46. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 45. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 45. Actor Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 43. Singer Sara Bareilles is 42. Actor Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 42. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 39. Singer Aaron Carter is 34.
Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 82. Flute player James Galway is 82. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 80. Actor Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 78. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ″Crazy Like a Fox”) is 75. Actor Kim Basinger is 68. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 65. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 65. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 62. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 59. Actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Treme”) is 58. Actor Teri Hatcher is 57. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ″Homeland”) is 56. Singer Sinead O’Connor is 55. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 55. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 49. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 45. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ″Lost,”) is 43. Singer Ingrid Michaelson is 42. Singer Chrisette Michele is 39. Country singer Sam Hunt is 37. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 35. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 32. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 30. Actor AnnaSophia Robb (film’s “Race to Witch Mountain,” TV’s “The Carrie Diaries”) is 28.
