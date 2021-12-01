Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 83. Country singer Helen Cornes is 80. Actor James Naughton (“Hostages,” “Planet of the Apes”) is 76. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 75. Actor JoBeth Williams is 73. Actor Tom Hulce is 68. Actor Kin Shriner is 68. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 68. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 66. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 66. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 66. Comedian Steven Wright is 66. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 65. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 60. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 59. Actor Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 59. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ″Knocked Up”) is 54. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 51. Actor Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 45. Actor Ashley Madekwe (”Revenge,” “Salem”) is 40. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 32.