Chadwick Boseman is Jackie Robinson in a scene from "42." 

 AP/Warner Bros. Pictures/D. Stevens

42 FOREVER: The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will screen "42," starring the late Chadwick Boseman, at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2886 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. It is the story of the groundbreaking baseball player, Jackie Robinson. The Drive is a family-friendly drive-in on the midway of the fairgrounds with large parking spots eight feet apart. Tickets are $8.50 per child under 12, $10.50 for adults, free for children under 4 at www.thedrivemovie.com. Family Four-Pack and Group Six-Pack discount tickets are available.

