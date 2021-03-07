Christen Blanton Mack of The Zinc Kings plays music through a folk lens

But, there’s also a fiddle player named Laurel Premo, who I really admire. She plays with a band called Red Tail Ring, and I admire her writing and musicianship. She can write these songs that feel like she dug them up out of an archive.

And I wish I could write songs like Joni Mitchell, but nobody can. Only she can do that.

Also, I come from a whole family of musicians and it wasn’t a big deal for my whole extended family to be together with everybody singing.

Of all the instruments in which you’re proficient, what was the most difficult to learn?

The banjo. It wasn’t an instrument I grew up around. I had started out playing fiddle. And I play guitar, and I can play through stuff on a ukulele.

But, I would often say to students, “You’ve got to make your bow do something like this, because that’s how you’ll match the banjo.”

And I kept stressing, this is what the banjo is doing, so this is what we’re going to do on our fiddles ... So, I thought if I want to make it feel real for them, I have to learn the banjo. And I wanted to do it quickly, because I was teaching at a camp in two weeks.